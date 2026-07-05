Review: THE MARVELOUS MISFITS at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock

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Before I begin, I have to admit something: I absolutely adore variety shows. Give me comedy, magic, juggling, and larger-than-life personalities all sharing one stage, and I am one happy audience member. That's exactly what The Marvelous Misfits delivered on Saturday, June 27, at Birdies Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock. As Birdies celebrated one year of proudly "ruining Argenta" with its delightfully unconventional brand of entertainment, The Marvelous Misfits perfectly showcased why the venue has become one of Central Arkansas's most unique performance spaces. Hosted by Seth Dees and featuring juggler Blayk Puckett, drag queen Gage, magician Paul Noffsinger, and comedian May Gayden, the evening was a joyous celebration of individuality, creativity, and the art of entertaining.

If you've never experienced The Marvelous Misfits, imagine someone blended a comedy club, a magic show, a vaudeville revue, and a drag spectacular into one delightfully unpredictable evening. There were actually two performances over the weekend, each with a slightly different lineup of entertainers. I am sad to say that I missed the June 26 show, but after seeing the June 27 performance, I can confidently say this cast made for an unforgettable evening. One of the show's greatest strengths is that you never know what's coming next, and that's exactly what keeps audiences engaged from curtain to curtain.

Seth Dees

Keeping everything moving was host Seth Dees, whose easygoing charm made everyone feel welcome from the moment he stepped on stage. He wasn't just introducing acts; he became part of the entertainment. His quick wit and shameless promotions of future shows kept the energy flowing all evening and tied together a lineup of performers who were wonderfully different from one another.

Blayk Puckett

Blayk Puckett opened the show with a juggling routine that immediately won over the audience. His combination of precision and personality made every trick feel delightful. As the routine became more difficult, you could feel the audience collectively appreciate his natural stage presence that made his brand of juggling feel far more like a performance art.

Gage

Then Gage took the stage, and...wow. Gage is a star! I'm not saying Gage was the main attraction of the show, but I'm not not saying it either! From the moment the music started, every eye in Birdies was locked onto the stage. Every entrance, every pose, every lip-sync, and every interaction radiated confidence. Gage, who just recently won Arkansas Times' Best Drag Queen, possesses that rare quality where simply walking onto the stage commands attention. The glamour was dazzling, the makeup was sharp, and the personality absolutely filled the room. It wasn't just a drag performance—it was an event. The number felt polished and electric, leaving the audience cheering for more.

Paul Noffsinger

Closing out the first half was magician and co-owner Paul Noffsinger, whom I had the pleasure of seeing in his own full-length show earlier this month. Even in a shorter set, he reminded everyone why he has become one of my favorite magicians to watch. His illusions are astonishing, but what truly separates him is his ability to weave storytelling and humor into every illusion. Just when you think you've figured him out, he effortlessly proves you wrong. My favorite trick thus far is when he gives away his favorite book early on in the show but then has the audience member open it up at the end to incorporate it into a missing page. I'm pretty sure I didn't explain it clearly enough, but what was even better was that the audience member who was given the book, took it to her car, and then had to retrieve it to finish out the trick. That was so great! I loved it!

May Gayden

Following intermission, comedian May Gayden kicked off the second half with a hilarious set that had everyone laughing. Her conversational style makes it feel less like watching a stand-up routine and more like catching up with your funniest friend. Her observations were relatable, her timing was impeccable, and her willingness to laugh at herself made her instantly endearing. After hearing about the rest of her summer schedule, I have a feeling that catching one of her future performances may require a road trip—and paying a much higher ticket price. I'd recommend seeing her now while you can.

To finish out the show, Blayk, Gage and Paul go another round before closing out the evening. Birdies proved that live entertainment doesn't have to fit neatly into one category. By the end of the evening, my cheeks hurt from smiling and laughing so much from being thoroughly entertained.

Before the show, I was able to catch up with co-owners Paul Prater and Paul Noffsinger about their one-year birthday celebration.

BWW: Congratulations on celebrating one year! How does it feel?

Paul Prater: Thank you! We're super excited. One of the things that makes us happiest is that we're proud of the community we've built. So many people tell us they feel comfortable here, that Birdies is a safe space where everyone belongs. It doesn't matter what walk of life you come from; everyone is welcome here. That's been incredibly rewarding.

BWW: Looking back on the first year, what has been the biggest highlight?

Paul Prater: I think seeing how much karaoke has grown. It's become this huge party every Thursday night, and I absolutely love it. We also have regular crowds for different events, and what's been exciting is seeing those groups start to overlap. People who first came for karaoke are now showing up for comedy or magic, and people who came for those shows are discovering karaoke. That's exactly what we hoped would happen.

But honestly, the biggest highlight has been the community itself. We had no idea what to expect when we opened, and what we've experienced has been so much more exciting and rewarding than we ever imagined. The support we've received from our guests has been unbelievable.

People don't just come back because they want to see one particular show. They come back because they enjoy being at Birdies. They look to see what's happening here next because of the culture we've created, and that's something we're incredibly proud of.

BWW: What lessons have you learned during your first year in business?

Paul Prater: I knew owning a venue would be a lot of work, but I underestimated just how much work. Every single day something breaks. It either costs money or it costs time because I have to fix it or call someone to fix it.

I've also learned that this job can take you from cleaning up a mess in the bathroom one minute to walking on stage the next. That's just part of running a venue. You have to be ready for anything.

BWW: Birdies has already received quite a bit of recognition in its first year.

Paul Noffsinger: It has, and we're incredibly grateful. We've received eight awards from AY Magazine and nine from Arkansas Times during our first year. That's pretty unbelievable and really speaks to the support we've received from both our guests and the community.

BWW: What are your goals for year two?

Paul Noffsinger: We definitely want to continue growing. We've learned a lot about what kinds of programming work well here, but we also want to keep experimenting. One of Birdies' strengths is offering unique and diverse entertainment, and we want to continue expanding that.

I'd also love to expand our comedy program, our movie nights, and continue growing our live music offerings. We'd like to attract more regional and national touring performers—artists who might be traveling between cities like Memphis and Dallas or St. Louis and Tulsa and need a stop along the way.

BWW: What upcoming events are you especially excited about?

Paul Prater: One of our biggest surprises has been Dungeons & Drag Queens. It was such a success that we're bringing it back as a monthly event.

Paul Noffsinger: Karaoke has probably been our biggest surprise. When we first talked about adding it, I honestly didn't think it would work. I was completely wrong. It's become one of our busiest nights of the week. Our karaoke host, Michael Roy Legal, is an absolute rock star—literally. He performed in metal bands for years, and he brings so much energy to Thursday nights.

Can people rent Birdies for private events?

Paul Prater: Absolutely. Because we're already open most days of the week, Sundays are generally the easiest day for private rentals. If someone is interested, they can contact us, and if it fits our schedule, we'd be happy to host their event.

How has North Little Rock supported Birdies?

Paul Prater: The City of North Little Rock has been fantastic. The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has been especially supportive through advertising, promotional videos, and helping connect us with visitors coming in for conventions and other events. They've really been wonderful partners.

Anything you'd like to say to people who haven't visited Birdies yet?

Paul Noffsinger: I actually asked a waitress earlier today if she'd heard of Birdies. She said yes, but she'd never been here. That's what we'd love to change. A lot of people have heard about us, but once they actually walk through the doors, they see the sense of community, the variety of entertainment, and the welcoming atmosphere. Then they start looking for reasons to come back. That's exactly what we hope continues happening in year two.

Well my friends and I will definitely be back. Congratulations to Birdies on an incredible first year. If this delightfully quirky variety show is any indication of what's ahead, year two is going to be even more marvelous. For more information on events and scheduling, visit their website at birdiescabaret.com.

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