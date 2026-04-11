Review: ROOTED IN OUR HISTORY: INSPIRED BY OUR DREAMS at Hot Springs World Class High School

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The stage at Joyce L. Littleton Craft Auditorium came alive on April 3 as the Hot Springs School District 7–12 Dance Program presented Rooted in Our History: Inspired by Our Dreams, an evening of movement that celebrated both where these young artists come from and where they are boldly headed.

Under the direction and choreography of Amy Bramlett Turner (HSJA/HSWCHS Dance) and Alexis Pritsch (HSJA Dance), the program unfolded as a journey through time, with each piece feeling like a chapter in a larger story, weaving together personal identity, shared history, and the limitless possibilities of the future. With a thoughtfully curated blend of styles, the evening showcased not only technical skill, but a deep emotional connection to the material.

What made this production especially compelling was how directly it connected to the students’ academic lives. Several pieces were inspired by what the dancers are currently studying in their history classes, transforming lessons from textbooks into living, breathing art. Historical themes were no longer distant concepts. They became embodied through movement, allowing the dancers to explore and interpret the past in a deeply personal and creative way. It was exciting to see education and artistry intersect so seamlessly, reinforcing the program’s title in a truly meaningful way.

With two acts, the evening allowed each class multiple opportunities to take the stage, creating a dynamic and varied performance that kept the audience engaged from beginning to end. There was a delightful sense of sass and personality in several numbers, including the Hot Springs Dance Troupe’s opening performance of “Too Darn Hot,” the Dance I/II 3rd Block’s tribute to The Temptations, and the Dance I class’s lively take on the Roarin’ Twenties. These pieces brought energy, flair, and a sense of fun that had the audience smiling throughout.

Balancing that playfulness were moments of sincere tribute, most notably the military-themed piece “Soldiers,” performed by the Hot Springs Junior Academy Dance 7th Block. This number stood out for its reverence and respect, honoring service members with a sense of grace and gratitude that resonated deeply.

Another aspect that made this program shine was its inclusivity. With dancers spanning grades 7 through 12, there were clearly varying levels of experience on stage, and that is exactly what made it so special. This is a program that welcomes everyone, meeting each student where they are and giving them the opportunity to grow. Whether a seasoned performer or someone newer to dance, every student had a place in the storytelling.

Then every time the HSJA PACE dancers took the stage, there was a noticeable shift in the room — one filled with warmth, encouragement, and genuine admiration. The fact that they are not only included, but given just as much space and time to shine, speaks volumes about the heart of this program. Thier number The Railroad was a lot of fun, and then Dreamers in act II almost made me cry.

Adding another exciting layer to the evening was the inclusion of student choreography. Savannah Tankersley’s Between Heartbeats, created for Dance III/IV, was a standout in its ability to capture emotion and nuance, proving that storytelling through dance is already a strength for this emerging choreographer. Victoria Mitchell’s From Ballet to Broadway, performed by the trio of Anani Coleman, Anabel Flores, and Kinsley Hammock, was equally delightful, blending classical technique with theatrical flair.

And then came a truly spellbinding moment from Chloe Powell, who both choreographed and performed Ecstatic Beauty. Infused with imaginative elements inspired by Doctor Who, the piece transported the audience into a world that felt otherworldly and inventive. Powell’s commitment to her concept, paired with her performance quality, made this number mesmerizing to watch. It was bold, creative, and completely captivating—exactly the kind of risk-taking artistry that makes student showcases so exciting.

Continuing that trend of impressive student-led work, Kim Martinez choreographed What Haunts Us, performed by Maya Hurtado, Maya Jones, Victoria Mitchell, and Amanda Springsteen. This piece leaned into a more introspective and emotional space, exploring themes that felt raw and relatable. The quartet delivered the choreography with intensity and connection, creating a haunting atmosphere that lingered and resonated on a deeper level.

The program also benefited from the expertise of guest teacher Andrea Pierkowski, who choreographed Candela for the Pointe dancers. This number brought a refined elegance to the stage, highlighting the technical strength and discipline required of pointe work while still maintaining the expressive storytelling that defined the entire evening.

And, as if the evening wasn’t already packed with creativity, the audience was also treated to a sneak peek of the program’s upcoming spring production of The Wizard of Oz. When the dancers performed the high-energy “Jitterbug” number, it brought an extra layer of excitement to the end of the first act. What made this moment especially memorable was the inventive choice to include the Wicked Witch in the scene, which is something I had never seen before. It added a playful, theatrical twist that made the number feel fresh and imaginative, and it perfectly captured the spirit of this program’s willingness to think outside the box.

At the heart of it all are Director Amy Bramlett Turner and Director Alexis Pritsch. I cannot emphasize enough how deeply caring these two educators are with their students. It is evident that their investment goes far beyond dance technique. They are nurturing young people, which is evident in how these dancers carry themselves, both onstage and in their interactions with one another. Turner and Pritsch have created a space where students feel safe to embrace their whole selves, using dance not only as an art form, but as a means of self-expression and personal growth.

Productions like this are a reminder of the importance of arts education in our schools. The Hot Springs School District Dance Program is cultivating not just dancers, but storytellers, collaborators, and confident young individuals ready to take their next steps, onstage or beyond.

To finish out the season, The theatre troupe will bring their production of Wizard of Oz, and I will be there cheering them on. Come join me!

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