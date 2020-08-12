Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midnight Sun Theatre and Anchorage Community Theatre Present PETER PAN IN KENSINGTON GARDEN

Article Pixel

Midnight Sun Theatre teamed up with Anchorage Community Theatre for the American premier production "Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens", directed by David Block.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Midnight Sun Theatre and Anchorage Community Theatre Present PETER PAN IN KENSINGTON GARDEN

Midnight Sun Theatre teamed up with Anchorage Community Theatre for the American premier production "Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens", directed by David Block.

Charlotte Ellen's adaptation of J.M. Barrie's prequel to Peter Pan is a charming conversation between a father and his daughter. When Mary runs away from home so she never has to grow up, George helps her decide what is most important.

The show runs August 11 - 17 at 6:00 PM and at 3:00 PM on the 15th and 17th, and is about 1 hour long.

Tickets are only available online, so click here to snag them while they last! There is limited seating with social distancing, masks are required, and hand sanitizer and a temperature check is at the front gate.



Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • North Karnataka Theatres Struggle Amidst the Health Crisis