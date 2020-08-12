Midnight Sun Theatre and Anchorage Community Theatre Present PETER PAN IN KENSINGTON GARDEN

Midnight Sun Theatre teamed up with Anchorage Community Theatre for the American premier production "Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens", directed by David Block.

Charlotte Ellen's adaptation of J.M. Barrie's prequel to Peter Pan is a charming conversation between a father and his daughter. When Mary runs away from home so she never has to grow up, George helps her decide what is most important.

The show runs August 11 - 17 at 6:00 PM and at 3:00 PM on the 15th and 17th, and is about 1 hour long.

Tickets are only available online, so click here to snag them while they last! There is limited seating with social distancing, masks are required, and hand sanitizer and a temperature check is at the front gate.



