Baxter County Library Will Host Virtual Presentation From Act!vated Story Theatre

The Baxter County Library will host touring theatre troupe Act!vated Story Theatre, with a virtual presentation, The Baxter Bulletin reports. The video of the performs will be available from July 9-23.

The program consists of two stories,"Hina Moves to the Moon," and "The Tortoise and the Hare."

"Hina Moves to the Moon" is about the Hawaiian origin myth of a seamstress who takes her skill to the moon to escape her unhappy life on earth.

"The Tortoise and the Hare" is a comical take on Aesop's classic fable, with the hare wanting to be the star of the show, but he is upstaged by the tortoise.

Act!vated Story Theatre is offering this virtual program to libraries nationwide this summer.

The performance was recorded through 14 hours of video from several camera angles, and edited over the course of three weeks.

Learn more about all upcoming programming at the library by visiting http://baxter.boundless.ly/.


