BWW Interview: RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY at UA-Pulaski Tech's CHARTS Theater

As Angelica Schuyler in the megahit, Hamitlon, Renee Elise Goldsberry sings, "I will never be satisfied." However, in my quick conversation with her recently, she seems to be pretty happy, excited and yes... satisfied. And why wouldn't she be? She just wrapped the second season of the incredible Peacock series, GIrls5Eva and is performing in concerts around the country. I spoke with her before her concert that will be at a??a??UA - Pulaski Tech's CHARTS theater in North Little Rock, AR.

What came first, your love of music or performing?

My love of music came first, I was told I could sing and encouraged to do so. There was lots of music in my house growing up. There were no professional singers or musicians in my family but we loved music. We listened to all different kinds of music, all the time. The radio was always going.

When you put together a setlist for your concert, do you make many changes from show to show?

No, we found a group of songs that really work so we like to keep it consistent. There are classic songs and songs that everyone loves. I like to highlight music that is a celebration. With what we have all gone through in the last few years, I think music really brings us together. Even though we have been separated because of Covid, people can listen and take a trip down memory lane. There are also songs from Broadway shows that I have been a part of, which is very special to me.

How did you discover Broadway?

I wasn't born in New York City. So like many people, Broadway cast recordings were my only connection. I was a theatre geek. I know that for many kids, these musicals and songs can be like a lightning bolt. I'm thrilled to have been a part of such amazing shows like Lion King, RENT and Hamilton.

What does the future hold for you?

Well, I just finished shooting the second season of "Girls5eva". This has been such a blessing. I never could have imagined anything like it. All the people I work with are incredible. It's such a great story about continuing to dream at any age. I would also like to finish an album that I started. I did an EP several years ago and would love to write more songs and perform them. I would like to try producing as well. Getting some shows out there that I really love.

Renee Elise Goldsberry will be in North Little Rock February 12th at 7:30 pm. Get tickets at https://uaptc.universitytickets.com/ or by calling the UAPTC Box Office at 501-812-2831.