MARIE & ROSETTA Now On Stage At Arkansas Rep Through August 1st

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a return to producing live theatrical performances with its 2021 "The Rep Outdoors" Series. In partnership with the City of Little Rock, the Arkansas Rep will present two full productions -

Opening the 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series is Marie and Rosetta, an award-winning play featuring the music of Cotton Plant-native Sister Rosetta Tharpe. In a version specially written for this production, the play will be directed by Little Rock-native Steve H. Broadnax III, prior to his Broadway directing debut this fall.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, also known as "the Godmother of Rock and Roll," brings fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music. A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles, the legendary Arkansan is celebrated in this play which chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in musical history.

The production, sponsored by Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield and Southwest Power Pool, is on stage through August 1, 2021 at "The Rep Revival Tent" on the grounds of War Memorial Park.

For tickets visit https://www.therep.org/