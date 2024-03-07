Argenta Community Theater Renames to Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Argenta Community Theater announced during a press conference its name change to Argenta Contemporary Theatre (ACT). This transformation marks a pivotal moment in the theater's journey as it enters its 15th season and embarks on a path to the future while preserving its deep-rooted connection to the community.

Argenta Contemporary Theatre's decision to adopt its new name reflects the organization's expansive growth, new education programming and its commitment to advancing the performing arts within and beyond the community. While our history began on Main Street in the heart of North Little Rock, ACT’s influence has grown far beyond our initial community to reach people in every corner of the state and even further afield. This expansion includes engagement with industry professionals who wish to teach, participate, and support our educational and production efforts.

Vincent Insalaco and the late Judy Tenenbaum, the co-founders of ACT, established the organization as a non-profit committed to serving the community through education and the advancement of the performing arts. ACT's mission remains steadfast and is amplified through its facilities, which also includes ACT II The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center.

The name change to Argenta Contemporary Theatre is not merely a rebranding, but a strategic move to a semi-professional level that will garner increased recognition for its endeavors while enhancing the organization's potential for securing arts grants. ACT will continue to fulfill its commitment to presenting important stories, classic plays and traditional musicals that resonate with today's audiences and today’s artists.

“This is the right moment for this change and I couldn’t be more proud of where we are and where Arenta Contemporary Theatre is headed,” said Insalaco. We continue to owe a debt of gratitude to the City of North Little Rock, The Tenenbaum Foundation, Karla and Will Feland, Legacy Termite and Pest Control, Gwatney Chevrolet, North Little Rock Tourism, the Arkansas Arts Council, Pat Carlton, Pulaski County and the hundreds of volunteers and donors who have poured into this organization for more than a decade. They are the reason for our success and my hope is that our supporters always feel a part of the fabric of this organization.”

Insalaco added, “This step in our evolution is a major one and helps us move to a semi-professional level where we can begin to offer our actors stipends. We will start actor stipends with one show a season and hope to expand to more shows over the next five years. Our first “special engagement” show with actor stipends will be Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in April.”

"The decision to rebrand as Argenta Contemporary Theatre underscores a significant step forward in our ongoing journey," says Alyson Courtney, Director of Development at ACT. "We are deeply rooted in central Arkansas, and this name change allows us to embrace our history while recognizing our growth and reach and what the future potentially holds. We will continue to honor the vision of our co-founders and serve the community through the performing arts, making meaningful contributions to the cultural landscape."

NLR Tourism President and CEO Karen Trevino also spoke at the press conference adding the impact the name change is expected to have on visitors to the area. Video messages of congratulations from NLR Mayor Terry Hartwick, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, ACT Board Chairman Michael Marion, ACT performer P. Jay Clark, ACT Board Director of Education Christen Pitts, ACT Student Abbie Porter, Hollywood actors George Newbern and Ashlie Atkinson; Broadway professionals Jacob Keith Watson, Rebecca Bruce and Laura Lee Turner; Playwright Spirit Tawfiq, professional artists Mark Binns, Frederick Webb, Jr. and Marisa Kirby were shown.