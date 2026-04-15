Nate Jackson Will Return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

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Comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator, Nate Jackson, has announced his return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this summer for one night with Nate Jackson: Big Dog. On Saturday, August 29, 2026, Jackson will bring his bold, unfiltered humor and electric stage presence back to Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

With over four million TikTok followers and 600 million global views, Jackson has established himself as one of the fastest-rising stars in comedy, turning viral content into sold-out theaters across the country. Last Summer, Nate released his highly-anticipated Netflix special, “Nate Jackson: Super Funny,” garnering critical acclaim. This August, he brings his sharp crowd work and fearless take on everyday absurdities to Las Vegas in what promises to be a night fans won't forget.

In addition to his stand-up, Nate has shared the screen with Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer in Aziz Ansari's feature film, “Good Fortune.” He previously had a recurring role on NBC's hit series Young Rock as The Junkyard Dog and has made memorable appearances on Spirited (Apple TV+), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Nick Cannon Presents: Wild'N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart's Hart of the City (Comedy Central), and Comic View (BET).

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will offer an expansive VIP service, including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.