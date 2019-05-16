Hillsong UNITED Comes To Orleans Arena June 5

Presented by Premier Productions, the Australian-based, multi-platinum-selling group, Hillsong UNITED, has returned to the United States for the first time in three years for their highly anticipated "The People Tour" coming to Orleans Arena on Wednesday, June 5. Hillsong UNITED will be joined by special guests Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock.

Best-known for their No. 1 hits on Billboard's Christian music charts, including "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)," Hillsong UNITED is committed to creating a musical expression that speaks truth through meaningful lyrics and a unique sound. Making stops in major markets across the United States, including Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Dallas, Tex.; Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y., Hillsong UNITED's "The People Tour" will transform amphitheaters and arenas throughout the nation into nights of worship.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com.





