Feature: MICHELLE JOHNSON CELEBRATES FREEDOM – A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ON JUNE 19

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Acclaimed vocalist Michelle Johnson, known as “Las Vegas’ First Lady of Jazz,” performs Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration. She returns to Myron's at The Smith Center on June 19 for an inspiring and deeply personal concert that honors the spirit of Juneteenth through music, movement, storytelling, and celebration.

Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration will be more than just a concert. This multidisciplinary experience aims to inspire hope, resilience, and collective empowerment, showing how liberation is a continuous journey that unites us all.

Featuring a rich blend of spirituals, jazz, Broadway favorites, soul classics, and contemporary selections, the evening creates a layered experience that celebrates Johnson's personal heritage, connecting her American and Liberian roots and inspiring pride in cultural identity.

“I am excited to be returning with a vibrant concert experience that blends music, movement, and the power of story to explore freedom in all its forms,” said Johnson. “Celebrating resilience, identity and collective joy, Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration reflects on the meaning of the historically celebrated day of emancipation and liberation of African American people while weaving in my Liberian roots and West African ancestry, the musical influences that shaped my artistry, and my own journey through the lens of freedom.”

Johnson’s family history provides a remarkable backdrop for the performance. Her mother is from Detroit, while her father was Liberian. She is a direct descendant of Elijah Johnson, one of the founding fathers of Liberia, as well as Hilary R.W. Johnson, Liberia’s 11th president and the nation’s first president born on African soil.

The evening will also feature several distinguished guest artists and speakers. Joining Johnson on stage are celebrated performers Clint Holmes, Serena Henry, Toscha Comeaux, Avana Christie, Skye Dee Miles, Jassen Allen, Chondell Leland, and Lannie Counts. Adding historical perspective and personal reflection, Johnson will share a personal reflection written exclusively for this concert by William Alex Haley Jr., grandson of acclaimed author Alex Haley, whose groundbreaking work, Roots, helped illuminate African American history for generations. Special guest Sherry Gordy, daughter of Motown founder Berry Gordy, will also make an appearance.

Supporting Johnson is an accomplished band led by Musical Director and pianist Reggie Johnson, former musical director for Boyz II Men. The ensemble includes drummer Marshawn Fondren, guitarist Johnny Johnson, bassist John Belzaguy, and percussionist David Gervais. Avree Walker provides choreography for the production.

While rooted in Juneteenth, Johnson emphasizes that the show's message of freedom and resilience speaks to everyone, inviting all attendees into a shared experience of unity and collective humanity.

This concert marks Johnson’s 25th appearance at Myron’s. Known for creating sold-out concert experiences centered on unity, empowerment and connection, Johnson hopes audiences leave inspired by the transformative power of music and community.

“As many of you know, my concert themes focus on unity, human empowerment and the transformative power of music,” Johnson said. “The show will inspire you, and I promise you will leave feeling great. It is going to be a fun and inspirational night of music.”

It's a combination of exceptional musicianship, meaningful storytelling and heartfelt celebration. Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration offers Las Vegas audiences an opportunity to honor history, embrace community and experience an unforgettable evening dedicated to freedom, joy and hope.

Michelle Johnson’s Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration happens at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Friday, June 19. For more info, visit michellejohnson.com and thesmithcenter.com. Follow on Facebook @MichelleJohnsonVocalist and @thesmithcenter, on Instagram @divamichellejohnson and @smithcenterlv and on YouTube @MichelleJohnsonOfficial and @thesmithcenter.