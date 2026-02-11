Eagles Add New April Dates to Long-Running Las Vegas Residency

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eagles have added two additional shows to their Sphere residency, which is the longest-running residency at the venue, with a total of 58 shows. They will now play Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

The general on-sale for the April 2026 shows will begin Friday, February 20 at 10:00 AM PT here. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available here and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at here, powered by Seated, and presale begins Tuesday, February 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S.

Additionally, the band’s album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Vibee is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles' shows at Sphere. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages are available beginning Friday, February 13 at 10 AM PT, ahead of public on-sale, and exclusively here.

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28

Friday, March 20 / Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 27 / Saturday, March 28

Friday, April 10/ Saturday, April 11

About the EAGLES

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 40-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 28-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo credit: Chloe Weir