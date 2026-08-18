COME FROM AWAY to Close Super Summer Theatre Season

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Super Summer Theatre will conclude its 2026 season with the acclaimed musical Come From Away, presented by Everybody Sings Productions at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. This contemporary, true story of unexpected kindness and community offers an uplifting finale to a summer of theatre under the stars.

Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers whose planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, and the residents who opened their homes and hearts to them. Through a vibrant, ensemble-driven score and intersecting narratives, the musical celebrates humanity, connection, and resilience in the face of uncertainty.

Performances of Come From Away will run September 4–5, 9–12, and 16–19, 2026, with all performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests can arrive early to picnic on the lawn, enjoy the sunset over the canyon, and then experience this moving story in the intimate, open-air setting that has become a signature of Super Summer Theatre.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket options range from general admission lawn seating ($25) to enhanced VIP experiences starting at $80, offering choices for different budgets and preferences. Advance online purchase is recommended, as this popular title is expected to generate strong interest during its limited run.

Everybody Sings Productions is dedicated to contemporary, story-forward musicals that highlight powerful vocal performances and rich ensemble work. With a commitment to emotionally resonant storytelling and musical excellence, the company is uniquely suited to bring the heart and hope of Come From Away to the outdoor stage.

ABOUT SUPER SUMMER THEATRE

Established in 1976 as a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization, Super Summer Theatre has provided high-quality, family-friendly entertainment at reasonable prices for nearly 50 years. Their mission is to promote Nevada State Parks and bring cultural arts experiences to the Las Vegas community. Each summer, thousands gather at Spring Mountain Ranch to enjoy performances, fostering a tradition of creativity, volunteerism, and community spirit.

For more information, please visit supersummertheatre.org or contact us at 702-579-7529.

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