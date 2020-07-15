The Coterie Theatre School Offers Teen Writing Workshop

The Coterie Theatre School is offering a 5-hour virtual writing session for teens! Explore creative story ideas and work toward developing your own play in this special teen feature of KC Fringe 2020. For grades 7-12, facilitated by professional actor, educator, and teaching artist Nancy Marcy and playwright, director, and teaching artist Lacy Cunningham.

Thursday, July 23 & Friday, July 24

1:00-3:30pm



$10 per person and limited to 18 attendees.



Nationally recognized as one of the country's leading theatres for families and young audiences, The Coterie has been training student actors for over 20 years. On site classes for actors of any experience level are offered year-round at locations across Kansas City, with a summer session that includes multiple performance camps featuring student actors performing in fully staged productions. In addition to its theatre school, The Coterie is also at the forefront of commissioning new works or adaptations that contribute to the field of theatre for young audiences. More than 50 world or American premieres for all ages have been produced by The Coterie over the last 25 years, including hosting several major Broadway composers and lyricists to shape quality musicals for youth and families. As a mission-driven not-for-profit, The Coterie is interested in intergenerational conversation and consistently includes teen programming in its season and outreach efforts. These include in-school workshops, a teen playwriting program, a LGBTQ teen theatre troupe, as well as touring presentations on STD/AIDs prevention and teen mental health which are offered free of charge to over 8,000 teens per year. Along with the 350 performances in its main stage season, The Coterie serves over 80,000 students and their families each year.

