Park University International Center for Music Orchestra to Hold Second Concert of 2021-22 Season

The Park University International Center for Music Orchestra will present its second concert of the 2021-22 season on Friday, Nov. 5, under the direction of guest conductor David Stewart Wiley. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University's flagship Parkville Campus. Admission is free to the concert; however, reservations are requested by e-mailing Gus Fernandez Agreda, ICM coordinator, at gfernandezagreda@park.edu. Masks are required inside the Chapel and social distance seating will be implemented.



Wiley, the music director and conductor of the Roanoke (Va.) Symphony Orchestra since 1996, previously served as assistant conductor of both the Minnesota Orchestra and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, as well as music director and conductor of the Long Island Philharmonic. Wiley is a past winner of the Aspen (Colo.) Conducting Prize, and he was honored as the Roanoke Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his service and activities separate from his RSO duties. Wiley also received a similar award in 2009 from the Roanoke branch of the NAACP in honor of his lasting and deep commitment to students of all ages and backgrounds through Friends of the RSO, an African American support group for the Orchestra.



Wiley holds both a Doctor of Music in conducting degree and a Master of Music in conducting degree from Indiana University, a degree in piano performance from the New England Conservatory of Music and a degree in religion from Tufts University.



The concert will feature the works of Johann Sebastian Bach ("Concerto for Two Violins and Strings in D Minor, S. 1043"), Edward Elgar ("Serenade for String Orchestra in E Minor, Op. 20"), Dimitry Shostakovich ("Symphony for Strings [String Quartet No. 8], Op. 110"), George Walker ("Lyric for Strings") and a composition by Wiley ("Concentric Circles"). ICM violin graduate students David Horak, who earned his bachelor's degree from Park earlier this year, and Orin Laursen, will be featured soloists during the Bach composition.



For more information about Park University's International Center for Music, including a schedule of upcoming performances, visit icm.park.edu.