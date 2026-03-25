Park ICM String Studios Students Concert Set For April

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The Park University International Center for Music's 2025-26 concert season continues on Friday, April 24, with an esteemed lineup of ICM students under the tutelage of its string studio faculty. The concert will take place at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan., starting at 7:30 p.m.



Park ICM students who train with violinist Ben Sayevich, cellist Daniel Veis and violist Chung-Hoon Peter Chun will take the stage to present a diverse and rich program, showcasing the broad spectrum and emotional depth of compositions written for string instruments.

The program for the evening is scheduled to include the following selections and students:

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 105, composed by Robert Schumann, performed by violinist Yuren Zhang, graduate student pursuing graduate artist diploma in music performance (and earned graduate certificate in music performance in 2025), and accompanied by pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, director of collaborative piano

Lament for Two Violas, composed by Frank Bridge, performed by violist Victor Diaz, graduate student pursuing Master of Music degree in string performance (and earned graduate certificate in music performance in 2023), and violist Iana Korzukhina, graduate student pursuing Master of Music degree in string performance

Carmen Fantasie, composed by Franz Waxman, performed by violinist Yin-Shiuan Ting, senior music performance/strings major, and accompanied by Lisovskaya-Sayevich

Armadura (for solo cello), composed by Andrea Casarrubios, performed by cellist Abdumardon Abdurakhmonov, senior music performance/strings major

Recitativo and Scherzo, Op. 6, for Solo Violin, composed by Fritz Kreisler, performed by violinist David Brill, graduate student pursuing graduate certificate in music performance/strings

Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor, composed by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by violinist Aviv Daniel, senior music performance/strings major, and accompanied by Lisovskaya-Sayevich

Eight Pieces for Violin and Cello, Op. 39, composed by Reinhold Glière, performed by violinist Mumin Turgunov, graduate student pursuing Master of Music degree in music performance (and earned Bachelor of Music degree in music performance in 2025), and cellist Diyorbek Nortojiev, graduate student pursuing graduate certificate in music performance (and earned a Bachelor of Music degree in music performance in 2024)

Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, composed by Camille Saint-Saëns, performed by violinist Noello Naito, graduate student pursuing graduate certificate in music performance, and accompanied by Lisovskaya-Sayevich

Tickets for the concert are $30 for the general public and $10 for students (not including fees). The Park ICM's 2025-26 season will conclude on Friday, May 1, also at the 1900 Building, as world-renowned pianist and ICM Artist-in-Residence Behzod Abduraimov presents a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite ($30 for the general public and $10 for students [not including fees]), with more information at icm.park.edu/1900-abduraimov-may-2026.