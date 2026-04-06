Mattias Klum Will Appear in TRAILBLAZING TALKS Series at Kauffman Center

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The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will present photographer Mattias Klum as part of its Trailblazing Talks series, The Planet in Our Hands, on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in Kansas City.

Klum’s presentation will focus on environmental storytelling, drawing from his experiences photographing wildlife and ecosystems around the world. His work includes encounters with species such as Asiatic lions and meerkats, as well as expeditions in environments including the Amazon rainforest.

The Trailblazing Talks series features speakers across disciplines, offering perspectives on global issues through personal experience and research.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816-994-7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, which opened in 2011 and was designed by architect Moshe Safdie, serves as a performance venue for organizations including the Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Kansas City Symphony, and presents a range of performances and speaker events throughout the year.