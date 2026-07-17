MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT to Return to Starlight Theatre in Kansas City

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Starlight Theatre has announced that Spamalot clip-clops back to Kansas City's theatre under the stars for six performances only, August 4 - 9.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre: from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known songs including 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,' 'The Song That Goes Like This,' 'Find Your Grail' and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theater canon.

'There is something especially meaningful about gathering for a show like this,' Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. 'In a world that often asks us to move faster, worry more, and focus on what divides us, live theatre gives us a chance to simply be present with one another. For a few hours, thousands of us will share the same jokes, the same music, and the same laughter beneath the Kansas City sky. Those shared moments are what make the arts — and the Starlight experience — so special.'

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical.

Spamalot will play August 4-9 as part of the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Following its critically acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre in NYC, Spamalot is now on an all-new North American tour. Under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes, the production was praised for its inventive staging, design, and exceptional performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of Monty Python's distinctly British wit and comedic brilliance. The Broadway revival now brings its celebrated production to audiences across the country. The tour will travel to more than 30 cities in its first year including Cleveland; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Seattle; Denver; Atlanta; Dallas; New Orleans; St. Louis; Houston; Ft. Worth; Charlotte; Schenectady; St. Paul, Greenville; Rochester; Milwaukee; Hartford and Costa Mesa. For more information, please visit www.spamalotthemusical.com.

About the Cast + Creative Team

The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy and Steven Telsey (The Book Of Mormon) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L'ogan J'ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ and Meridien Terrell.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Jonathan Gorst is the Musical Director/Conductor. The team also includes Matthew Brooks (Production Stage Manager), Anna K. Rains (Stage Manager) and Dani Berman (Asst. Stage Manager), James Neal (Company Manager) and Kat McIntyre (Asst. Company Manager). Derek Kolluri is the Associate Director, and Michael Fatica is the Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager. Spamalot is produced by Jeffrey Finn.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to all shows, including Spamalot, are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Make it a night out by enjoying a sit-down dining experience in the Applause Club or come early and grab a drink on the Encore Deck. Starlight offers a wide variety of concessions, from burgers and nachos to salads and pasta bowls.

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