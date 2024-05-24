Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Celebrates 35 Years of AileyCamp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its acclaimed AileyCamp program, an innovative summer initiative aimed at empowering middle school students through the art of dance and creative expression. This year's AileyCamp will be held June 5 – July 16, 2024, in Missouri at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Middle School and in Kansas at Carl B Bruce Middle School. Up to 160 students aged 11 – 14 are invited to attend.

Since its inception in 1989, with support from the Gannett Foundation, AileyCamp has been instrumental in reaching urban youth and fostering their self-esteem, self-discipline, critical thinking skills, and creativity.

"At its core, AileyCamp is the hope of undefined possibilities, " said Tyrone Aiken, KCFAA's Chief Artistic Officer. "In six weeks, children transform into capable, talented explorers of the arts."

AileyCamp's rich history dates back to its introduction as a summer program for middle school students in the Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools. In 1999, the program expanded to include a second camp to serve Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools and Topeka, impacting the lives of hundreds of students annually throughout the greater metropolitan area of Kansas and Missouri.

The heart of AileyCamp lies in its comprehensive curriculum, which offers diverse classes and experiences for young participants. Dance classes in jazz, tap, modern, and ballet are taught by professional faculty from around the country, providing students with invaluable mentorship and role models.







In addition to dance classes, AileyCamp incorporates creative communication classes that teach campers how to express themselves positively through creative writing, visual art, and music (percussion). The program's emphasis on personal development equips students with essential life skills, addressing topics such as conflict resolution, substance abuse, sexuality, peer relationships, self-esteem, health, and nutrition.

AileyCamp also features guest speakers who serve as community role models, community service initiatives that engage campers in organized volunteer experiences, and a diverse array of field trips, Friday Fun Days, and family events that enrich cultural and artistic experiences.

KCFAA opens AileyCamp’s doors to the public at both locations for open houses. The Open House for the Missouri camp will be June 11 at Lincoln Middle School, and the Kansas camp will be June 12 at Carl B Bruce Middle School at 8:30 am. The 35th-anniversary Final Performance will be on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 5:30 pm at The Folly Theater. For more information about AileyCamp and Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, please visit www.kcfaa.org.

