FOOTLOOSE Dances Onto The Park Outdoor Stage July 28

"Everybody cut Footloose!"

Those iconic lyrics are part of "Footloose," the high-energy, rocking musical that hits the stage at Theatre in the Park (TIP) on Friday, July 28 in Shawnee Mission Park, 7700 Renner Road, in Shawnee, KS. Rated PG, "Footloose" continues through the weekend on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, with four additional performances Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Curtain time for all OUTDOOR productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and the seating bowl opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online atClick HereClick Here or at the theatre box office nightly.

Based on the popular movie starring Kevin Bacon, "Footloose" is the closing production of TIP's OUTDOOR season.

"Footloose" follows teenager Ren and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farm town where rock music and dancing have been banned. Ren is not prepared for this restrictive environment - especially the ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

"Footloose" includes a score featuring an Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score with such hits as "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear it for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero," "The Girl Gets Around," and of course the title song.

"Footloose" celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

TIP Associate Artistic Director Guy Gardner is the director and co-choreographer for "Footloose". Another TIP veteran - James Levy - music directs for this production. Both are familiar with the joy embedded in this musical.

"Footloose tends to lend itself to a high energy group of humans, and that's definitely the case again this time," Gardner said. "James has fond memories of being in the TIP production years ago. I have amazing memories of the show when I did it in 2010, and again for The Barn Players in 2015. We love that we get to helm another round of people getting to have an experience like that," he said.

"Footloose" is packed with a talented cast of local performers including Layla Abu Saada, who in her first TIP appearance, portrays Ariel. A recent graduate of Olathe East, Layla was the winner of a Blue Star Award, Kansas City's musical theatre competition, that took her to compete on the national level at the Jimmy Awards. Layla plays opposite Bryson Kendall as Ren. Kendall appeared in the title role of TIP's premiere 2022 production of "The Spongebob Musical". Veterans Renee Blinn (Vi Moore) and Joel Morrison (Rev. Shaw) return to TIP after numerous productions with the theatre. With a teen and adult cast of TIP newcomers and veterans, the 42-person production is packed with Kansas City talent.

The "Footloose" cast also includes lots of family connections. Joel Morrison is joined onstage by his ENTIRE family including Tina, his wife, and his two children Abby and Elliot. Additionally, the father-son duo of Dave and Maxwell McIntire return to the TIP stage this summer after being seen together in TIP's "Freaky Friday". Hew McKoy is joined by his mother Jenny Hines (Betty Blast) and sister Gracie King (Chicago/Adult Ensemble).

"There is just something special about a group of people banding together to change the world," said Gardner, referring to the close-knit cast. "Even if 'changing the world' is as simple as getting a ban on dancing revoked. Audiences will LOVE this show. What's not to love? Dancing, no dancing, love, family, humor, and more. "

TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available.

Before TIP moves INDOOR for its musicals, Movies in the Park continue for only $1 per person! This remaining summer's line-up includes:

● "The Goonies" - Friday, Aug. 11 (G)

● "Top Gun: Maverick" - Friday, Aug. 18 (PG-13)

On movie nights, TIP gates open at 8 p.m.; movies start between 8:30-8:45 p.m.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers, and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP thanks our 2023 Season Sponsor, AdventHealth.