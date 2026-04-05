Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Announces 65th Anniversary Season Line-Up; ANNIE, INTO THE WOODS, More

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Celebrating 65 years of artistic excellence and community engagement, newly appointed Artistic Director Robyne Parrish and the team at Arrow Rock Lyceum announced the theater's 65th anniversary season.

The season begins with Annie, on the Lyceum stage from June 5-14. The beloved musical features timeless songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life" as it follows the fearless Annie on her journey from a rundown New York City orphanage to the opulent estate of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Full of laughter, hope and memorable tunes, Annie has captured the hearts of audiences for five decades.

Then, celebrate America's 250th birthday with a powerful, exhilarating 1776, running June 26-July 5. The Tony Award-winning musical brings the birth of a nation to thrilling life. Join John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and the rest of the founding fathers in their fierce, funny, and passionate battle to declare independence.

From July 17-26, step into a world of magic, mystery, and unexpected twists with Into the Woods — the spellbinding musical that turns your favorite fairy tales on their heads. With a breathtaking score by Stephen Sondheim and a story that's as witty as it is heartfelt, this Tony Award-winning masterpiece follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of beanstalk fame), and the Baker and his Wife as their wishes lead them deep into the woods and far beyond "happily ever after."

Laughter and tears intertwine in a heartwarming celebration of friendship, resilience, and the strength of Southern women in Steel Magnolias, which runs August 14-23. Set in a small-town beauty salon, this powerful story invites you into the lives of six unforgettable women whose humor, warmth, and unshakable bond remind us that even in life's most difficult seasons, love and laughter will see us through.

The Musical of Musicals: The Musical, running September 4-13, is five musicals for the price of one. It is a hilarious love letter to Broadway, where one simple plot-a tenant who can't pay the rent-gets reimagined in the iconic styles of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. Bursting with clever parody and musical theatre in-jokes, this side-splitting show is a must-see for theatre lovers and comedy fans alike.

Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None will close out the summer season, with its run from September 25-October 4, when 10 strangers arrive on a remote island with a secret that binds them all. The world's best-selling mystery comes alive on stage, pulling you into a suspense-filled game of survival where no one can be trusted and everyone is a suspect. With each shocking twist and haunting reveal, the tension mounts until the final, heart-stopping conclusion.

From December 11-20, the theater's holiday tradition continues with its annual staging of A Christmas Carol. With its timeless and heartwarming message, dazzling scenery and costumes, and delightful holiday music, this classic story will get you and your entire family in the Christmas spirit.