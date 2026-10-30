Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット
第39回東京国際映画祭が開幕 豪華262名が雨のレッドカーペットを華やかに彩る
By: Ayaka Ozaki
第39回東京国際映画祭が10月26日、東京にて開幕した。会場には国内外から総勢262名の豪華ゲストが集結。集まった620名の観客や200名以上の報道陣から熱い歓声が送られ、華々しい幕開けとなった。
Photo Credit :[©2026 TIFF]
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