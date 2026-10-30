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【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット

第39回東京国際映画祭が開幕 豪華262名が雨のレッドカーペットを華やかに彩る

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【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット

第39回東京国際映画祭が10月26日、東京にて開幕した。会場には国内外から総勢262名の豪華ゲストが集結。集まった620名の観客や200名以上の報道陣から熱い歓声が送られ、華々しい幕開けとなった。

【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image
中島健人（第 39 回東京国際映画祭フェスティバル・ナビゲーター）

【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image

【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image
松坂桃李、岡田准一（オープニング作品：映画『SUKIYAKI 上を向いて歩こう』より）

【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image

【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image
北村匠海 [中央]（映画『君の話』より）
【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image
永野芽郁 [中央]（映画　『ヒマチの嬢王』 より）
【写真】第39回東京国際映画祭、レッドカーペット Image
原菜乃華 、作間龍斗（ACEes）
​​​​​（映画『ないものねだりの君に光の花束を』 より）

Photo Credit :[©2026 TIFF]



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