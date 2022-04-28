WAITRESS is Coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

WAITRESS the Musical, presented by the FSCJ Artist Series' Broadway Encore sponsored by VyStar Credit Union will perform on Friday, April 29th, 2022, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center), has announced that Jacksonville native, Emily Kritzman will serve as Production Stage Manager for the WAITRESS tour as well as Asha Astrid Cybele Mollier from Amelia Island/ Fort George Island will serve as Covid Safety Manager.

Like the creative minds behind WAITRESS the Musical, the National Touring Management Team is also comprised of female professionals.

"It's an honor to get to be the PSM of Waitress and that we as an all-female management team can mirror the all-female creative team that created this show," says Production Stage Manager and Jacksonville native Emily Kritzman.

"Waitress On Tour has a management team of all women and I'm honored to be working alongside such passionate and inspiring individuals," says Covid Safety Manager Asha Astrid Cybele Mollier. "I'm so excited to experience one of the finest performance spaces in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts."

Working closely with medical and testing experts, Mollier, is at the helm of implementing enhanced health and safety measures for the Tony nominated show.

As Covid-19 cases decline, the stage is set for audiences to experience the magic of Grammy-award winner Sara Bareilles' musical score. Susanna Wolk is in the director's chair for the North American tour.

In WAITRESS, Jenna is faced with an unexpected pregnancy and fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop forever... until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

The April 29th performance of WAITRESS the Musical at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, signals the triumphant return of Broadway on Tour, after a nearly two-year pause. The hit musical, based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, will begin at 8pm.

Tickets for WAITRESS are on sale at fscjartistseries.org until 3:00pm the day of show and on sale starting one hour prior to performance at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts box office.