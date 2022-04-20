WAITRESS National Tour is Coming to the Times-Union Center for One Night Only

The FSCJ Artist Series will present WAITRESS, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, at the Times-Union Center for one night only, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are ON SALE now at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. She pours her heart into her pies, such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus.

