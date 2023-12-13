Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

ThinkTank Theatre To Present SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen

Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance. 

By: Dec. 13, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will present She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024 and is presented at Stageworks Theatre. Those interested are invited to join us for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12th at 7:30pm for some fun Cosplay, an after-show toast and yummies and some fun Preshow D&D Festivities.

 

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly's death Agnes receives a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was a well-known Dungeons & Dragons player, and that she was passionate about online fantasy gaming. In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious younger sibling, Agnes recruits a “dungeon master” named Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance. 

 

The cast of She Kills Monsters is made up of a variety of young Tampa Bay favorites and a few new faces too. Gaby Alezard and Jacqueline Do lead the ensemble as the estranged sisterly duo. Alezard, a junior at the University of Tampa and newcomer to ThinkTank, was last seen in Christmas Contigo (Stageworks), while Do, a recent University of South Florida grad making her professional debut with ThinkTank, was last seen in The Prom (MAD Theatre). Parker Greenblatt, also a junior at UT and making his ThinkTank debut, plays Chuck the lovable “dungeon master.”

 

Returning to the ThinkTank stage are the talents of the ever-growing, well-known faces of William Alejandro Barba (Enough! – ThinkTank, Frankenstein - Jobsite) as Orcus the Former Lord of the Underworld/Ronnie, and Sofia Pickford (Pippin – Patel, The Crucible, Star Stuff and The Wolves – ThinkTank) as Vera/Evil Tina/The Beholder.

 

Rounding our group are newcomers Kayley Jewel, new to Tampa from Pittsburgh, as the dominatrix Lilith/Lily, Jamie Saunders, recent graduate of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, as the supermodel elf Kaliope/Kelly, Robert Logan Mays, another UT Junior, as Agnes' self-conscious boyfriend Miles, and George Tsambis, another recent Pittsburgh transplant, as dorky Steve the Mage/Narrator.

 

In addition to these are the members of ThinkTank's Young Artists Ensemble Apprentice Company: Via Shea (The Crucible – ThinkTank, Grease – New Tampa Players) as Evil Gabby/Farrah/Ensemble, Adeline Richardson (Sense and Sensibility – Berkeley Prep, The Wolves – ThinkTank) as Evil Tina/Ensemble, Grace Grammig (The Crucible – ThinkTank, The Diary of Anne Frank – AHN) as Evil Gabby/Ensemble, and Megan Merritt (Drunken Shakes – ThinkTank) as the Lead Puppeteer/Ensemble.

 

ThinkTank is excited to once again be hosted by our mentor company Stageworks Theatre to present this “epic adventure that's got a little something for everyone!”, as Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy states.

 

The production will be presented at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances will be on Thursday, 1/11 (preview only) Fridays, 1/12 and 1/19, Saturdays, 1/13 and 1/20 (both matinee and evening), and Sundays, 1/14 and 1/21 (matinee only). There will be a “sensory friendly” matinee performance on Saturday, 1/13, and an added Monday “industry night” performance on 1/15 at 7:30pm. For discounted tickets, audiences can attend on 1/11 at 7:30pm, 1/13 at 2:00pm and 1/15 at 7:30pm.

 

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thinktanktheatre.org.


​​​​​​​ThinkTank Theatre will present She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024 and is presented at Stageworks Theatre. Those interested are invited to join us for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12th at 7:30pm for some fun Cosplay, an after-show toast and yummies and some fun Preshow D&D Festivities.

