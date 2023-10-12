THE PRODIGAL SON, THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER, And Excerpts Of 3:16 To Be Performed By Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

On January 12 at 7:00, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Florida, will present the world premiere of The Prodigal Son, the first reprise of The Prodigal Daughter, and the world premieres of excerpts from 3:16. Mo. Jane Kozhevnikova will be the pianist for the entire evening.

The Prodigal Son is an oratorio set to Luke 15 by composer Hugo Antonio Miranda. The four soloists will be soprano Dominika Zamara, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, baritone Thaddaeus Bourne, and bass-baritone Bryan Glenndavis.

The Prodigal Daughter is a Christian-themed opera by librettist Alexander Reign and composers Theodore Christman, Jane Kozhevnikova, Akihiro Masuda, Hugo Antonio Miranda, Patricio Molina, Harrison Sheckler, and Stéphane Tesan. Mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh will sing the role of Irina, and baritone Thaddaeus Bourne will co-star as Jack.

3:16, titled after 1 Corinthians 3:16, is an opera in development. Ms. McIntosh and Ms. Zamara will perform arias (by Theodore Christman and Akihiro Masuda) and a duet (by Vita Koreneva) from this opera.

Admission is free, but donations will benefit the church.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

100 Northeast 1st Street

Gainesville, Florida 32601

About the performers:

Soprano Dominika Zamara has participated in the Accademia del Teatro alla Scala di Milano and performed in venues such as Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center. Notable amongst the numerous prizes and honors Ms. Zamara has received are the Cartagine Prize of Rome, the Fonane Prize of Rome (presented by the Vatican), and the Kobiety Charyzmatycznej Prize (Warsaw).

Praised for her "prodigious vocal skills" (Voce di Meche) and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades" (OperaWire), Madison Marie McIntosh made her Carnegie Hall mainstage debut as the mezzo-soprano soloist in Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. She won The American Prize in 2020 and has performed roles with opera companies such as Caramoor, the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Teatro Nuovo, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice.

2022 Latin GRAMMY Award winning album vocalist Thaddaeus Bourne has been praised for his "rich baritone" (Brooklyn Discovery), "lyrical and touching singing" (Parterre Box), and "suave stage presence" (Opera News). Dr. Bourne is a sought-after collaborator with numerous GRAMMY winning artists including Sophia (Mexico's #1 children's music artist), José Valentino, and Vladimir Suarez A., among many other artists. In 2022, he performed at the Voice Foundation's Awards Gala honoring American singer/songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, Russian operatic baritone Vladimir Chernov, and Brazilian news anchor William Bonner.

Bass-baritone Bryan Glenndavis has been a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera, Richard Tucker, and Opera Columbus competitions and has performed with companies such as the Santa Fe Opera, Michigan Opera Theatre, and Sarasota Opera.

Jane Kozhevnikova is a composer, pianist, and educator. In 2019, Jane received a DownBeat Magazine Outstanding Performance award and became one of the winners of the "Music Now" contest, a part of Indiana State University Contemporary Music Festival. Her choral works were awarded the 1st Prize and a Special Prize at the 2020 International Composers' Competition Opus Ignotum (Czech Republic). In 2021, she was awarded 2nd Place of the American Prize in Chamber Vocal Composition.