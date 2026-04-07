THE OUTSIDERS, HAMILTON, and More Set For 2026/27 Broadway In Jacksonville Season

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The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville has announced the 26/27 Broadway season shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Subscriptions for the FSCJ Artist Series 26/27 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, will go ON SALE Tuesday, April 7. Five-show subscription packages, including HAMILTON, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE WIZ, JERSEY BOYS and THE OUTSIDERS, start at just $218. Renewals and new subscriptions may be ordered online, beginning at 9:00 a.m. or by phone at 904-632-5000 or 1-888-860-BWAY (2929) toll free, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Today, we are proud to announce the 26/27 slate of shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts as part of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season sponsored by VyStar Credit Union,” said Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series. “We're bringing the Sounds of Smash-Hit Musicals to you this season! Don't throw away your shot.”

​​​​​​ Hamilton

December 1-13, 2026

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Sound of Music

January 26-31, 2027

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

The Wiz

February 16-21, 2027

THE WIZ is a groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz that changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

Jersey Boys

April 9-11, 2027

JERSEY BOYS tells the story of four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

The Outsiders

May 18-23, 2027

THE OUTSIDERS is the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. The Outsiders features Danya Taymor's Tony Award winning direction.