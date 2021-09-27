THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at The Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome Theatre will bring THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall to the stage as part of their 49th Season, Back In the Spotlight.

THE MOUNTAINTOP starring Chaz Rose and Desahwn White is a gripping reimagination of events on the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A mysterious stranger arrives at the Lorraine Motel with some surprising news, and Dr. King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

THE MOUNTAINTOP is on stage October 22 through November 7th.

Tickets on sale now at thehipp.org or at the Hippodrome Box Office.

Call (352) 375-4477or visit 25 SE 2nd place, Gainesville, FL 32601.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. | Thursdays at 7 p.m. | Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information visit: https://thehipp.org/