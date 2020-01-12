RADIO GOLF Comes to ABET

ABET presents August Wilson's RADIO GOLF. The story of a man and a community at the crossroads. What is the price of success and what must be done to achieve it? What is the cost of progress and what is lost along the way? The great August Wilson's final story in his epic 10-play cycle of the African American experience in the 20th Century. A theatrical event not to be missed.

Starring: James F. Webb Iii • Danielle Reliford • Eugene Lindsey • Anthawn Ingram • Rahman Johnson

Harmond Wilks, an Ivy League-educated man who has inherited a real estate agency from his father, his ambitious wife Mame, and his friend Roosevelt Hicks want to redevelop the Hill District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The project, called the Bedford Hills Redevelopment Project, includes two high-rise apartment buildings and high-end chain stores like Starbucks, Whole Foods, and Barnes & Noble. Harmond is also about to declare his candidacy to be Pittsburgh's first black mayor. Roosevelt has just been named a vice-president of Mellon Bank and has been tapped by a Bernie Smith to help him acquire a local radio station at less than market value, which is possible through a minority tax incentive.

TICKETS ONLINE: $24 adults | $14 under 18 | AT DOOR: $25 adults | $15 under 18

www.abettbeatre.com or call 249-7177

All Beaches Experimental Theatre

544 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Photo Credit: Caryl Butterley





