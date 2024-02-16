OKLAHOMA! to be Presented at Alhambra Theatre & Dining This Month

The first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Oklahoma!, will open at the iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining on Thursday, February 22. The original Broadway production opened on March 31, 1943. It was a box office hit and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours, foreign productions and an Oscar-winning 1955 film adaptation. Oklahoma also won a Pulitzer Prize in 1944 as well as a Tony Award in 2019 for Best Revival of a Musical.

Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

Said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith of the show being considered a classic, “It takes a lot for a musical—or any play— to become a classic. The show must have outstanding characters, memorable music, a good sense of humor and, of course a great story. Oklahoma! certainly captures those attributes. Of course, in this case it doesn’t hurt to have Rodgers and Hammerstein’s name on it. And it doesn’t hurt to have won countless awards including a Pulitzer Prize.”

Dinner Menu:

First Course: Prairie Harvest Salad with mixed greens with sliced apples, diced tomato, candied pecans, crumbled goat cheese, and a tangy apple cider vinaigrette, or Frontier Stew. Second Course: Curly's Cowboy Steak, carved flank steak seasoned with Oklahoma spices and wild mushroom demi-glace. served with mashed potato and oven roasted asparagus (GF), or Jud's Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs served with fries and coleslaw (GF), or Ado Annie's Chicken Fry-Up, buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast Served with mashed potatoes and country-style green beans and country gravy, or Laurey's Veggie Patch Platter, vegetable and mozzarella cheese-stuffed Portobello mushrooms with tomato sauce, balsamic glaze and roasted asparagus (GF). The Desert Course features Dreamy Pecan Pie or Oklahoma Sunset Fruit Cobbler.

Tickets

Oklahoma! runs at the Alhambra from February 22, 2024 through March 31, 2024. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.