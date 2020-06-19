Monticello Opera House Will Re-Open With All-Female THE ODD COUPLE

Monticello Opera House is presenting a female version of The Odd Couple, June 19-28, 2020 in the upstairs Historic Theater.

Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.

Schedule:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm (Lobby and Bar Open at 7)

Sundays at 2:00 pm (Lobby and Bar Open at 1)

Tickets are $22 (discounts and upgrades are available)

Social distancing measures will be practiced. Seating reservations must be made by calling the box office at 850-997-4242. Online ticket purchasing is not available for this show.

For more information, visit https://www.monticellooperahouse.org/upcoming-events.

