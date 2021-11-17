Manheim Steamroller, the Best-Selling Christmas Artist Of All Time, Brings Record-Setting Tour Is Coming To Jacksonville!

Do you remember the first time you heard "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas"? Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again - Celebrating over 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. Experience the performance of the #1 Christmas music artist in history and for the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE - "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!"

While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the #1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live in concert in 2021! "Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year and we can't wait to see them again in 2021" said Davis. This year's show will feature all of your favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Tickets start at $52, plus applicable fee. Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.