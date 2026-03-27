MORNING AFTER GRACE Will Come to The Alhambra in April

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The Alhambra Theatre & Dining will present the heartfelt comedy Morning After Grace beginning April 9. Written by playwright Carey Crim, Morning After Grace is a sharp, funny, and touching story about three people navigating the complicated, hopeful, and sometimes awkward realities of life after 60.

What begins as a chance encounter between two neighbors quickly turns into a poignant exploration of friendship, forgiveness, and second chances. Guest starring in the production is film and television actor Kevin Anderson, known to audiences for his role opposite Julia Roberts in the thriller Sleeping with the Enemy.

When Abigail and Angus wake up together with hazy memories of the night before, things become even more complicated when their neighbor Ollie shows up—forcing the trio to confront loneliness, aging, and the unexpected possibility of new beginnings. Filled with witty dialogue and genuine heart, the play reminds audiences that it's never too late to start again.

“Morning After Grace is one of those rare plays that balances big laughs with real emotional truth,” said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith. “Our audiences will see themselves and their family and their friends in these characters—their fears, their humor, and their hope.”

The production opens April 9 and runs for a limited engagement at the Alhambra Theatre & Dining, America's longest continuously operating professional dinner theater. Guests will enjoy the Alhambra's signature experience, combining a full theatrical performance with a chef-prepared dining service.

Known for bringing Broadway-quality productions to Northeast Florida, the Alhambra continues its tradition of presenting compelling storytelling and exceptional performances in an intimate setting.

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