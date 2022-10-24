Hillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This Weekend

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Ghost Factory, performed by the award-winning duo Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman/Packer Dance of New York City, on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre, 1411 E. 11th Ave.

Ghost Factory is the latest in Bridgman/Packer Dance's body of acclaimed and genre-breaking work that features their "Video Partnering," the integration of live performance and video technology. Inspired by the residents and vast deserted factories of Johnson City, an upstate New York town, Ghost Factory is a compelling work that reveals remnants of a past era through a contemporary lens.

Live performance merges with haunting video imagery of abandoned factory buildings, evoking the humanity these spaces once held.

In conjunction with the stage performance, Places with Hidden Stories, an accompanying audio/visual installation, will be on display in Gallery114@HCC Ybor City Campus from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. during the showings. The installation further brings alive the stories of residents of Johnson City as well as those of Ybor City's cigar industry.

Parallels will be drawn between the histories and cultures of these two historic manufacturing towns. The installation and the stage work reveal how architecture can hold a town's human stories hidden within its walls.

Choreography and the performance Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer with the creative team of filmmaker Peter Bobrow, lighting designer Frank DenDanto III and composer/sound designer Ansel Bobrow.

Bridgman and Packer are Guggenheim Fellows and 2017 NY Dance and Performance Award recipients (The Bessies).

Their collaborative work focuses on integrating live performance and video technology that blurs the line between image and reality, explores identity, and reveal multiple layers of consciousness.

They are also recipients of four National Performance Network Creation Fund Awards and numerous grants and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts (2007- 2021), National Dance Project, New York State Council for the Arts and New York Foundation for the Arts.

General admission tickets are $20 and the performance is free for HCC students, faculty and staff with a valid ID. The box office opens one hour prior to the performance. Advance tickets can be purchased here.