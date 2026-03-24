Free Summer Theatreworks Returns To The Florida Theatre For 29th Season

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Free Summer Theatreworks will return to the Florida Theatre for its 29th season beginning July 7, 2026, featuring three productions for school-age audiences in Jacksonville, Florida. All performances are free, with reservations available beginning March 24.

The series, presented by Theatreworks and the Florida Theatre, offers national touring children’s theatre productions designed to introduce young audiences to live performance. Each show runs approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

Free Summer Theatreworks is sponsored by Citi and supported by The Kirbo Charitable Foundation.

PROGRAM LINEUP

WIZARD OF OZ

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

A two-person adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz follows performers Lenny and Mabel as they journey through Oz and encounter characters including the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

TORTOISE AND THE HARE

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

A musical adaptation of Aesop’s fable features a race between Thomas Tortoise and Bunni Hare, with commentary from sports reporter Howard “Crow”-sel. Recommended for grades K–5.

ZAK MORGAN: THE WONDER OF IT ALL

Monday, July 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

This interactive performance explores science concepts including sound, frequency, and electricity through demonstrations and musical elements. Recommended for grades K–5.

Theatreworks was founded in 1979 and merged with the Florida Theatre in 2019. The program is part of the Florida Theatre’s educational initiatives serving children and families across Northeast Florida.

Ticket Information

All performances take place at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville. Admission is free. Reservations can be made at theatreworksjax.com or by calling (904) 353-3500.