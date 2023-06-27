FSCJ Artist Series And The Nathan H. Wilson Center For The Arts Present The 17th Annual High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience, SISTER ACT

By: Jun. 27, 2023

FSCJ Artist Series High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 17th year providing theatre opportunities to 7th-12th graders in the First Coast area. This summer, from July 21 through July 30, more than 50 student performers and technicians will train with professional theatre artists in preparation for a production of Sister Act.  

Sister Act is based on the Touchstone Pictures motion picture "Sister Act" written by Joseph Howard. Music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Glenn Slater; and book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner with additional book, material by Douglas Carter Beane.  

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in  the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds  herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique  disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church  and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find  them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. 

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE! This show is appropriate for all audiences and groups. 

SISTER ACT PERFORMANCE DATES 

Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. 

Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. 

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. 

Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. 

Performances will take place at Florida State College at Jacksonville, South Campus, Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, 11901 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246. 

Ticket prices for SISTER ACT are $25-$30 for Reserved Seating and $20 for Florida State  College at Jacksonville students and employees (with valid ID). Limit 2 discounted tickets per  valid ID. 

Tickets for SISTER ACT are available at Click Here, by calling the Artist Series at (904) 632-5000 or the Wilson Center Box Office at (904) 646-2222, Mon - Thurs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.




