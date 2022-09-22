Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alhambra Rebrands With A New Season

The 2023 season will open on January 6 with a fan favorite, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline through February 5.

Sep. 22, 2022  
When Craig Smith and Theatre Partners reopened the historic Alhambra Theatre & Dining in 2009, they promised that everything about the experience would be new from the chairs to the menu to stemware. 13 years later, Smith is at it again, this time making a similar promise that everything a guest sees, touches and hears will be newly refreshed again. With a bright new logo leading the way, the Alhambra is ready for a future full of more award winning productions and dining experiences, and continuing to create fond memories for its guests.

Guests will immediately notice the lighter carpeting upon entry, as well as new décor in The Library Lounge. The fabric adorning the walls in the theater itself is a much lighter blue, with touches of gold and teal compared to the traditional Broadway gold and red curtain feel. The floors have been replaced; the restrooms have also been redesigned. And the silverware, plates, glassware, and the chairs have all been upgraded..

Said Smith, "In the best of ways, it is hard to believe that 12 years have passed. We've produced more than 150 titles, had more than 1.5 million people pass through our "turnstiles," and helped a new generation of Alhambra fans make wonderful memories. And now it is time for some change again, so we can welcome even more new fans."

Along with its new logo and a brighter, fresher look, the Alhambra is introducing its 2023 Season Schedule. The 2023 season will open on January 6 with a fan favorite, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline through February 5. Gail Bliss, the only performer to have the Cline Estate seal of approval to play the show's namesake, returns to Jacksonville in the Patsy Cline biopic. For the first time in at least 15 years, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opens from February 9 - March 12.

The hit comedy Arsenic & Old Lace runs March 23 - April 16 followed by Jersey Boys April 27-May 28. The annual Summer Family Feature is Beauty and the Beast from June 8 - July 23, followed by what is right now being assailed as "Late Summer Surprise, "and is very much a Broadway tradition. Legally Blonde will run September 28 - November 5, and the season will wrap up with the annual Alhambra Christmas Show, this time featuring Miracle on 34th Street.

With current Season Partners able to renew their seats since mid-August, ticket sales have been brisk, indicating strong reception by its most ardent fans of the new schedule. Season Partnerships and single-show tickets are now available to the public. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.


