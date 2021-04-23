Where To Study Theatre In Italy

Italy has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Italy. Check out the list below!

Accademia dell'Arte

At the Accademia dell'Arte, we constantly strive for a deep sense of community.

Living together, eating together, and creating together make up the everyday rituals that maintain the artistic community that has inhabited Villa Godiola since 2004.

We believe that a sense of belonging and mutual recognition are the fundamental ingredients for both artistic and personal growth. As such, we foster this dimension with the utmost care as we welcome you into our programs.

The Accademia creates new opportunities for development by creating inter-disciplinary spaces.

Although each discipline, such as music, dance or design, comes with its own requirements and each person is unique in their journey, we encourage peer-to-peer learning and welcome the challenges that come from collaborating with someone engaged in a different art form. This kind of experimentation is a valuable stimulus, one that helps reinvigorate individual creativity and the ability to innovate regardless of medium.

When we welcome new students to the Accademia, we are welcoming new artists.

One of the reasons to come study here is that in all of Europe, Italy has some of the deepest artistic roots. Coming to Italy as an artist is about more than access or exposure to some of Europe's greatest art - otherwise, it would be little more than a museum. Instead, it is a chance to join a culture of incredible artistic wealth and grow as part of that culture. By learning to draw upon Italy's heritage of inventiveness, you will learn to re-invent yourself as an artist in the contemporary sense.

