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'Orta Nova Sound Lab', a new community music project in Puglia, southern Italy, is creating a brand-new youth-driven community band through free instrumental training, ensemble workshops and a season of live performances. Promoted by the 'Associazione Nazionale Bande da Giro (ANBG)' and funded by the Italian Ministry of Culture, it reimagines the brass band tradition as a tool for inclusion, cultural growth and social regeneration.

Since the Italian government's 2023 "Caivano Decree" (Decree-Law 123/2023), which targeted youth distress, educational poverty and juvenile crime, attention has turned to communities in Southern Italy where culture, education and public space can be rebuilt together. Orta Nova, in the Puglia region, is part of that broader conversation as 'Orta Nova Sound Lab' replying to local Mafia with music: a "social laboratory" that connects young people, schools, associations and institutions around a shared, tangible goal, a band of their own.

It is the first initiative of its kind in Italy, to repurpose the distinctive tradition of the 'touring brass bands' and youth orchestra within a ministerial call devoted to urban peripheries and social vulnerability. Its explicit aim is to offer young people a real alternative to the screen and to the youth disenfranchisement associated with the anti-mafia "Caivano model".

The project was presented on September 21 at Luca ed Erminio Ferrandina C-Lab MAO facility and is funded under the Ministry of Culture's public call for the promotion of musical practices in suburban and socially Mafia-rooted vulnerable areas, and it is supported by the Municipality of Orta Nova. Project partners include the cultural association APS MAO FM 19.77, the "A. Olivetti" secondary school, the "Sandro Pertini" comprehensive school, the Music Art association and C.I.S.A. Foggia.

At the heart of the project is a simple idea: give young people a reason to be together, in person, making something real. "A music band is aggregation!," said Antonella Spagnoletti, ANBG project director. She explained that the band means cohesion, and that bringing young people together to train and live differently from the social-media world is among the association's primary goals.

Mayor Domenico Di Vito called it an important project that can make a real difference, with all the ingredients to connect the town's cultural and social networks with anti-mafia roots. He added that the administration is committed to making the initiative sustainable, structured and lasting.

The presentation also involved Benedetto Grillo, president of ANBG; Grazia Maria Starace, regional councillor; Sebastiano Battista, councillor for relations with third-sector organizations; Vittoria Mastrogiacomo, councillor for culture; and Alfredo Coppola, representing the Olivetti school. Journalist Giuseppe Di Bisceglie moderated.

The season ahead:

Free training: instrumental workshops for winds and percussion, ensemble lessons and rehearsals led by qualified teachers and conductors, open to aspiring musicians, families, schools and citizens.

October: a parade of marching bands and youth orchestra through the streets of Orta Nova, Puglia, southern Italy.

November-December: concerts by the Gran Concerto Bandistico di Conversano and the Gran Concerto Bandistico "Biagio Abbate" of Bisceglie, giving the young musicians a chance to learn from professional ensembles.

A special evening of women's music with the all-female Orchestra Note di Puglia, reinforcing the project's values of inclusion and equal opportunity.

January 2027: the first concert of the new Orta Nova community band.

In particular, 'Orta Nova Sound Lab (Community Band and Social Regeneration through Music)' is a project of the 'Associazione Nazionale Bande da Giro (ANBG),' a national association of bands active across south-Italians regions like Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise and Puglia. Funded by the Italian Ministry of Culture and supported by the Municipality of Orta Nova, it offers free music education and live performance opportunities to strengthen inclusion, cultural growth and community cohesion.

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