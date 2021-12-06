BWW Review: STORIA DI UNA BELLA E DI UNA BESTIA alla Cappella Orsini Lab

L'esperienza teatrale e l'emozione che ne consegue può essere di grande impatto sullo spettatore sia che ci si trovi in un grande teatro che in un piccolo spazio. Storia di una Bella e di una Bestia, liberamente ispirato alla celebre favola di Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, riesce ad incantare il limitato pubblico di circa 30 persone riunito nella Cappella Orsini, un luogo incantato come lo è il castello della favola stessa.

Il piccolo teatro, ricavato in quella che fu la cappella del palazzo della famiglia Orsini, è normalmente decorato con artefatti architettonici e artistici d'epoca e presenta una scenografia naturale perfetta per la riduzione teatrale di questa favola nota a tutti per le numerose versioni sul palcoscenico e sul grande schermo.

Fabrizio Scuderi

UN LUOGO INTIMO E ALTAMENTE SUGGESTIVO

Ed è proprio l'intimità di questo luogo che deve aver suggerito ad Alessio Chiodini, autore del testo, regista nonché protagonista di questa pièce, con la co-regia di Mary Ferrara, di sintetizzare all'essenziale quello che siamo stati abituati a vedere in maggior dettaglio in tutte le altre versioni. Assistiamo alla presentazione di un narratore che introduce la storia per passare poi ad interpretare il breve ruolo del padre di Belle. Le vicende che si susseguono sono ben note a tutti ed è inutile raccontarle nuovamente. La vicinanza con gli attori in questo luogo così intimo, dove le candele non sono state messe per questo spettacolo ma sono parte integrante dell'arredo assieme ai divanetti in stile, le consolle, le colonne e i capitelli d'epoca, tutto aiuta a rendere credibile ogni attimo della storia. Ci si sente parte della storia come si fosse uno degli oggetti animati vittime di quell'incantesimo che fermò il tempo in quel luogo. E si è tutti in attesa di quel bacio che farà tornare umana la Bestia e lo spettatore capace di ridiventare tale dopo essersi sentito candelabro o decorazione murale. A questo, oltre alla magia del luogo, contribuiscono ovviamente i tre interpreti che senza strafare e con una recitazione molto naturale, avvolgono il pubblico in questa atmosfera quasi magica che non si sarebbe verificata se si fosse avuto davanti un grande palcoscenico con scenografie finte costruite ad hoc.

Valentina Corti

UNA STORIA SENZA TEMPO CON TRE ATTORI MOLTO COINVOLGENTI

Il narratore/padre di Belle è il giovane Fabrizio Scuderi, spigliato e divertente, con alle spalle varie esperienze teatrali (Aggiungi un posto a tavola, Rent, Pigmaglione) e televisive. Belle è interpretata da Valentina Corti che oltre a essere fisicamente perfetta per il ruolo, riesce a far trasparire in maniera bilanciata il suo imbarazzo e la sua paura nei confronti della Bestia, sentimenti che solo il suo animo gentile potrà poi superare. La ricordiamo interprete di molte fiction televisive (Un medico in famiglia, Rex, Don Matteo e altre) nonché di molte pièce teatrali. Alessio Chiodini, nascosto per la quasi totalità dello spettacolo sotto la maschera della Bestia, è un volto noto per aver recitato dal 2015 al 2018 in più di 100 episodi della fiction Un posto al sole. Qui la sua recitazione punta tutto sulle inflessioni vocali e la gestualità non potendo puntare sull'espressività del viso. Alla direzione tecnica di luci e suoni il giovane Rami El Mogy. Nel finale di questa magica storia non si rimpiange ne il ricco scenario dei musical dallo stesso soggetto ne gli effetti speciali dei film della Disney e un apprezzamento particolare va a chi ha avuto l'idea di raccontarla in questo modo, come si fosse davanti ad un "pop-up book" in carne ed ossa.

Alessio Chiodini

Storia di una Bella e di una Bestia sarà in scena per tutti i weekend di dicembre e l'ultima rappresentazione sarà il 6 gennaio. Qui di seguito il calendario:

11 DICEMBRE h.16

12 DICEMBRE h.21

18 DICEMBRE h.16

19 DICEMBRE h.21

6 GENNAIO h.16

Informazioni e prenotazioni

345 046 1304

Cappella Orsini Lab Via di Grotta Pinta 21, Roma

Biglietti: 15 euro

E' obbligatoria la prenotazione. Presentarsi al botteghino muniti di GREEN PASS o TAMPONE MOLECOLARE effettuato entro le 48 ore.

STORIA DI UNA BELLA E DI UNA BESTIA

Scritto e diretto da Alessio Chiodini

Aiuto Regia di Mary Ferrara

Cast

Fabrizio Scuderi - Narratore/Padre di Belle

Valentina Corti - Belle

Alessio Chiodini - la Bestia

The theatrical experience and the emotion it can give, can have a great impact on the audience whether it's on a large theater or in a small space. Story of a Beauty and a Beast, a piece inspired by the famous fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, manages to enchant the limited audience of about 30 people gathered in the Orsini Chapel, an enchanted place exactly like the castle described in the fairy tale itself.

The small theater, housed in what was once the chapel of the Orsini family's palace, is normally decorated with ancient architectural and artistic artifacts and presents a perfect natural setting for this version of the very well-known story.

AN INTIMATE AND HIGHLY SUGGESTIVE SETTING

And it is precisely the intimacy of this place that must have inspired Alessio Chiodini, author, director and actor of this play, with the help of co-director Mary Ferrara, to synthesize to the essentials what we have been used to see in greater details in all the other versions. The audience is introduced to the story by a narrator: the same actor then takes the role of Belle's father. The events that follow are well known to anyone and it is useless to repeat them. The nearness to the actors in this intimate place, where the candles were not placed for this show but are normally part of the room, together with the old sofas, consoles, and columns, helps to make the atmosphere real and believable. The audience feels like it's part of the story as if each of them was one of the animated objects victims of that spell that stopped time in that castle. And everyone is waiting for that kiss that will make the Beast human again: it's the same feeling the audience has, after everyone felt like being a candelabra or a wall decoration for the duration of the show. In addition to the magic of the place, the three actors obviously contributed to this with a very natural acting: that would not have occurred if the play was set in a large stage with fake sets built for the occasion.

Valentina Corti

A TIMELESS STORY WITH THREE VERY ENGAGING ACTORS

The roles of the narrator/Belle's father is played by the young Fabrizio Scuderi, brilliant and funny. The actor has several theatrical experiences (Aggiungi un posto a tavola, Rent, Pigmaglione). Belle is played by Valentina Corti who is physically perfect for the role, managing to reveal her embarrassment and fear towards the Beast in a mannered balanced way: feelings that only her kind soul can then overcome. We remember her in many fictions (Un Medico in Famiglia, Rex, Don Matteo and others) as well as in many stage plays. Alessio Chiodini hidden for almost the entire show under the mask of the Beast is well-known for having played from 2015 to 2018 in more than 100 episodes of the fiction Un posto al sole. Here his acting focuses entirely on vocal inflections and gestures being unable to show the expressiveness of his face. Lights and sounds were directed by Rami El Mogy. At the end of this magical story, neither the rich scenery of the musicals with the same subject nor the special effects of the Disney films are regretted and great appreciation goes to those who had the idea of a??a??telling this fairy tale in this way, as if the audience was in front of a "popup book" in flesh and blood.

Story of a Beauty and a Beast will be staged for all December weekends and the last performance will be on January 6th. Here is the calendar:

DECEMBER 11th h.16

DECEMBER 12th h.21

DECEMBER 18th h.16

DECEMBER 19th h.21

JANUARY 6th h.16

Information and reservations

345 046 1304

Cappella Orsini Lab Via di Grotta Pinta 21, Rome

Tickets: 15 euros

Reservation is required as a GREEN PASS or MOLECULAR SWAB made within 48 hours.

STORY OF A BEAUTY AND A BEAST

Written and directed by Alessio Chiodini

Assistant Director of Mary Ferrara

Cast

Fabrizio Scuderi - Narrator / Father of Belle

Valentina Corti - Belle

Alessio Chiodini - the Beast