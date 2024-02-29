Yerma comes to The Cameri Theatre in March. Performances run 14 March - 6 April, 2024.

She has it all: She is the Editor-in-Chief of a culture magazine, she is a well-known blogger, and she is married to the man of her dreams. She only lacks one thing: a child.

A cuddly baby she could cradle in her arms. And she will do absolutely anything to become a mother.

A contemporary, stormy, and creative adaptation of Lorca's masterpiece.

Commissioned and first performed by the Young Vic

Duration: 110 Minutes