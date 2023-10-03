Tom Borrow Will Serve as Artist-In-Residence at The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

The 22-year-old Israeli pianist will play all five Beethoven concertos across two years, as well as chamber music.

Oct. 03, 2023

Fast-rising young pianist Tom Borrow has been named Artist-In-Residence for the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) across the 2024 season. The residency begins a two-year project with the orchestra that will see Borrow play all five Beethoven piano concertos, starting in 2024 with the first three conducted by OSESP's Music Director Thierry Fischer, as well as chamber music.

 

The São Paulo Symphony is one of the world's leading orchestras, and Borrow's residency comes in its 70th anniversary season, placing him alongside such distinguished guest artists as Hilary Hahn, Vikingur Olafsson and Emmanuel Pahud.

Borrow, 22, who was also recently named the recipient of the Terence Judd-Halle Orchestra Award, first collaborated with OSESP in March last year, playing Beethoven's fourth concerto under Fischer and Chausson's Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Quartet with members of the orchestra.

 

"Since the first notes together, I felt that there is a special understanding with the musicians of this great orchestra," says Borrow, "It was such a pleasure, we all listened to one another and interpreted the music together, under Maestro Fischer's guiding baton. The audiences were incredibly enthusiastic, the hall has a very special feeling, and everything about it was special. I am so humbled to receive this honour, especially in the orchestras's 70th anniversary season, and cannot wait to undergo this journey of Beethoven and more with Maestro Fischer, the musicians and the audiences!"

 

Borrow's next performances, later this month, will be with the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra under Christoph Eschenbach (Mozart's Piano Concerto No.23), followed by a US recital tour in aid of the Israel Philharmonic.

Since his sensational breakthrough jump-in performances aged 18 with the Israel Philharmonic, Borrow's career has rocketed. A BBC New Generation Artist, he has been invited by many of the world's leading orchestras and conductors. Among them are the London Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, Santa Cecilia Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, Orchestra National du Capitole de Toulouse, Danish National Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony and Atlanta Symphony. Conductors inviting Tom also include Semyon Bychkov, Fabio Luisi, Sakari Oramo, Xian Zhang and Stéphane Denève. Tom has also appeared at the BBC Proms, Verbier Festival, Ruhr Piano Festival, Wigmore Hall, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Berlin Konzerthaus, Vienna Konzerthaus and Vancouver Recital Society.



