Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PETER PAN is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 12 October.

Register for Israel News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022 Â 
PETER PAN is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

The Cameri Theatre, in collaboration with The Orna Porat Theater for Children and Youth, invites you to sprinkle some fairy dust and fly with Peter Pan and Wendy to Neverland. There, we will meet the lost boys, the fairy Tinker Bell, the pirates, and of course, Peter Pan's sworn enemy - Captain Hook.

James Matthew Berry's beloved classic story about the eternal boy, Peter Pan, receives a new and original adaptation by Roy Segev and Shirili Deshe.

It is a colorful, wild, and surprising musical production for adults who grew up loving the story and for children who do not know it yet

Duration: 75 Minutes

Performances run through 12 October.





More Hot Stories For You


DEATH OF A SALESMAN is Now Playing at Cameri TheatreDEATH OF A SALESMAN is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
August 15, 2022

Willy Loman, a seasoned middle-aged salesman, is fired. His two sons, whom he believed have a bright future ahead of them,Â and who have always been the source of his pride, turn out to be failures. His loving wife tries to break his despair, but he keeps losing his grip of reality until theÂ inevitable end.
GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at the Cameri TheatreGOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
August 12, 2022

What happens when two sets of parents meet to solve a fight between their children? Will it be a civilized, positive evening intended to educate their children about coexistence, openness, and mutual understanding? Or will it evolve into a violent, traumatic, hysterical evening of swearing, insults, and tears?
A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This WeekA HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
August 1, 2022

This roller coaster moves rapidly between black humour and biting satire, between love and betrayal, nostalgia and regret. In stand-up, as in life, everything is possible.Â On this evening, which is Dovaleh's birthday and, apparently, his last performance, there's nothing left to lose.
THE GRANDSON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This WeekTHE GRANDSON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
July 25, 2022

Based on 'Trees Die Standing' by Alejandro Casona, The Grandson comes to The Cameri Theatre.
THE WANDERING JEWS Comes tot he Cameri TheatreTHE WANDERING JEWS Comes tot he Cameri Theatre
July 13, 2022

Four short stories about Israelis who left the country. A couple who relocated to Berlin to open a humus restaurant, a young woman who dreamed of living in Paris, hi tech entrepreneurs in Dubai on the way to an exit, and four childhood friends who work on the sales carts in Atlanta.