Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour

For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome Broadway Star Kaley Ann Voorhees (Phantom of The Opera) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in November 2023 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

Voorhees & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in November 2023 and will be joined on stage by Musical Director Raviv Leibzirer on piano, Lead alto saxophone player and multi- instrumentalist Ofer Shapira, as well as Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more.

Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "The Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 75th Anniversary and in collaboration with Israel Prize winning and legendary composer Nurit Hirsh.

Kaley Ann Voorhees, is most known for being the youngest person to play Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, where she made her Broadway debut. She went on to perform in Prince of Broadway, a musical centered around the life and works of legendary director and producer Hal Prince, in both the touring Japanese and Broadway productions. Kaley had the honor of returning to the role of Christine on the international tour of Phantom during their run in Taipei, while it was the only production in the world still performing during the pandemic. She was most recently seen playing Anne in A Little Night Music at Pasadena Playhouse, during their Tony-award winning season. Other credits include Candide (New York City Center), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon TV).

Kaley Ann Voorhees & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on November 10, Motzkin Theater on November 11, Rishon Le'Zion Performing Arts Center on November 14, The Jerusalem Theater on November 19.

Tickets and information are available HERE: Click Here or over the phone at *3221.

Photo Credit Kaley Ann Voorhees: Matthiew Murphy

Photo Credit Isaac Sutton: Tami Shaham