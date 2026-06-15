CANAANITE BLUES FESTIVAL to Return for Third Year at Eshkol Park

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The Canaanite Blues Festival returns on Aug. 27, 2026, celebrating its third year with its most expansive edition to date, featuring a new stage, expanded lineup, and a move to Eshkol Park in HaBsor National Park.

Founded by Israeli musician Ehud Banai, the festival brings together established artists and emerging voices in a relaxed, open-air setting designed to encourage collaboration and connection between performers and audiences.

This year's lineup includes Shalom Hanoch, Ehud Banai, Eviatar Banai, Karolina, and Jimbo J, who will host special guest Sima Nun.

Additional performances include The Patrics, led by Dudi Levy with collaborators Liron Amram and Or Edri, as well as DJ Ruthie Tawil and emerging Israeli artists.

New for 2026 is the 'On a Different Horizon' stage, showcasing the next generation of Israeli musicians. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Now in its third year, the festival continues to grow as a platform that blends generations, genres, and collaboration in an immersive outdoor setting, reflecting Israel's evolving live music scene.

'For jazz and live music fans, this is a real experience worth traveling for. You don't just hear the music, you become part of it,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul-Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism, U.S. Southern Region.

Festival organizers say this year's edition will also feature expanded collaborations and creative surprises across the park.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.to-mix.co.il/blues-knaani-2026

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