American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director

Today, American Friends of the Louvre (AFL) announced the appointment of Thomas E. Moore III as its next Executive Director. With over a decade of experience leading fundraising efforts across the arts, humanitarian aid, and social justice sectors, Moore steps into the role at AFL after eight years of service to the organization through his involvement with the Young Patrons Circle since 2015 and as a member of the Board of Directors since 2021. He assumes the position on October 23.

Moore will join AFL from the National Academy of Design, where he served as Director of Development and oversaw all fundraising and communications efforts. Previously, he held leadership development positions with New York Road Runners, New York Edge, and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, and is currently on the board of the New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP-NYC). In addition, he serves as an advocate for a variety of arts and social justice organizations. Alongside his ongoing affiliation with AFL, he has aided fundraising efforts for the Central Park Conservancy, the City College Fund, the Last Resort Artist Retreat, and Harlem Run, and served on the board of Manhattan Community Board 10 in Central Harlem. He is a graduate of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York.

“Thomas's expertise as a fundraiser and a relationship-builder is matched by his knowledge of and appreciation for art and French culture,” said Christopher “Kip” Forbes, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As a tenured Young Patron and, more recently, Board Member, Thomas brings insightful perspective to the role as Executive Director and is uniquely positioned to spearhead the organization at this transitional moment in its history, as it seeks to expand its reach and generate fresh enthusiasm for its mission among new and diverse audiences.”

“After a longstanding commitment to AFL and its mission, I'm thrilled to be stepping into the role of Executive Director at this exciting time in the Louvre's history,” said Moore. “I look forward to collaborating closely with President-Director of the Louvre Laurence des Cars and her team to strengthen our cross-cultural relationship as we foster ties between French and American art lovers. Through our work together in support of the Museum, I believe we can contribute to a more equitable global art community as we increase awareness of and access to this unparalleled institution.”

As AFL's Executive Director Moore will work closely with the AFL Board and Laurence des Cars to lead fundraising efforts throughout the United States in support of the museum's unparalleled collections, exhibitions, and programs. Moore joins as the organization turns its focus towards supporting a new slate of programmatic and visitor engagement priorities at the Louvre. These include the creation of a new Department of Byzantine and Eastern Christian Art, which brings together more than 20,000 objects from across the Museum's collections; the construction of a major new entrance on the eastern end of the palace that will alleviate crowding and improve visitor experience; and a robust schedule of contemporary and performing arts programming throughout the Museum's galleries and in the Tuileries Garden.

Moore succeeds Sue Devine, who has successfully led AFL for nearly two decades as its Executive Director since its office opened in 2004 and under whose leadership more than $50 million has been raised, including support for the Louvre's curatorial departments, the Louvre Palace and Tuileries Garden as well as for the Education Department, Auditorium, Louvre Endowment and for international initiatives. Forbes noted, “Working with Sue for almost two decades has been a pleasure and a privilege. She is a consummate pro and made serving as Chairman an easy job for me.” Devine has collaborated closely with the Board throughout the search and onboarding process with Moore to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. She will be continuing her career assisting charitable organizations and individuals in achieving their philanthropic goals.

American Friends of the Louvre (AFL) was organized in 2002 at the request of French President Jacques Chirac and Louvre Director Henri Loyrette, with the goals of strengthening ties between the Museum and the American public and formalizing the longstanding generosity of American patrons. In the decades since, AFL has been integral in securing philanthropic support for important projects at the museum. It has secured more than $50 million to date, supporting initiatives at the Louvre ranging from scholarly research to gallery renovations, exhibitions, and educational tools, and also including contemporary art installations, restorations, acquisitions and international projects. To ensure the broader reach of the Louvre's resources, AFL also makes it a priority to support the development of public programs in the U.S. when American museums institutions partner with the Louvre.