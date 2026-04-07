A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to the Jerusalem Theatre This Week

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The Jerusalem Theatre will present a new staging of A Doll’s House on April 11, 2026. The production is part of the venue’s spring theatre lineup, which features a range of plays and performances from leading Israeli companies.

The performance is scheduled for April 11, 2026 at 9:00 PM, and will be presented by Habima Theatre, one of Israel’s most prominent theatrical institutions. Known for its wide-ranging repertoire and commitment to both classic and contemporary works, the company continues to bring internationally celebrated plays to local audiences.

According to the official event listing, “A Doll’s House – 2026-04-11 21:00 – Habima Theatre” will be staged as part of the theatre’s ongoing programming. The production revives Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking drama, which explores themes of identity, marriage, and societal expectations, and remains a cornerstone of the theatrical canon.

Located in the heart of Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Theatre serves as a major cultural hub, hosting a wide array of performances across theatre, dance, and music throughout the year.