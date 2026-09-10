THE STEINWAY CELEBRATION CONCERT to Mark Cork Opera House Piano Arrival

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Cork Opera House is set to celebrate the arrival of its new Steinway Model B classic grand with a special concert bringing together some of Cork and Ireland's leading musical talent across classical repertoire, opera, musical theatre, jazz, soul and popular music.

The Steinway will take centre stage alongside the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by John O'Brien, in a concert curated by O'Brien and acclaimed Cork pianist Ciara Moroney. Featured pianists will include Cormac McCarthy, Ciara Moroney and Fionnuala Moynihan, alongside artists from across the musical landscape including Jack O'Rourke, Dylan Howe (Hánt), Lucia Evans, Emma Nash and Ross Scanlon, with further artists to be announced.

More than a concert to mark the arrival of a new instrument, the event represents a significant statement of intent from Cork Opera House: this is a place where music is made, not simply presented.

The Steinway B will become a permanent part of the artistic life of Cork Opera House, creating new opportunities for artists to rehearse, collaborate, develop work and perform on a large stage. It will support everything from intimate recitals and masterclasses to orchestral concerts, opera, new commissions and collaborations between musicians working across genres.

"It is so exciting for Cork Opera House to have a Steinway in residence. This will change how we think of ourselves as a music house and open the doors to a whole host of new producing and programming opportunities. The Piano is only the start. We are privileged to welcome a wealth of incredible musicians who will join us to welcome our Steinway to the stage. This really will be a night not to be missed. We are deeply grateful to Music Network for seeing our ambition and vision as music producers and presenters, and for supporting the purchase of this piano. I'm so excited about the journey ahead." - Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO, Cork Opera House

Since its foundation in 1855, Cork Opera House has held a unique place at the heart of the city's cultural life. Today, as one of Ireland's remaining producing-and-receiving houses, it presents around 300 shows annually to audiences of approximately 200,000, while providing professional opportunities for artists and creative practitioners working in Cork and beyond.

Music has become an increasingly important part of that artistic identity. The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, established in 2015, has worked with leading Irish artists across multiple genres, while the Cork Proms series has brought classical, pop, rock and musical theatre together through newly created orchestral arrangements. The venue also presents opera, jazz, recitals and music programmes in its front-of-house spaces and beyond the Opera House itself.

The new Steinway builds on that growing ecosystem.

With a high-quality concert piano permanently in residence, Cork Opera House can significantly expand its programme of piano music while creating a more sustainable environment for artistic development. The instrument will support performances by established artists while also providing a valuable resource for Cork's own community of musicians.

John O'Brien, conductor and co-curator, said: “The new Steinway piano is such a positive benefit to the community of musicians that work with the Cork Opera House, and we are going to have such fun celebrating it with an enormous gala concert of joy, virtuosity and beauty.”

For Ciara Moroney, pianist and co-curator, the arrival of the Steinway represents an exciting new chapter for musicians in the city:

“For so many years, I've had the thought, "if only there were a good piano in the Opera House"! Now I'm thrilled to see that become a reality, a beautiful instrument to enhance the Cork Opera House, and all the potential opportunities as a result. I'm honoured to be a part of the concert that will introduce this piano to cultural life in Cork.”

The Steinway Model B was purchased with support from Music Network's Music Capital Scheme, which awarded Cork Opera House €75,000 towards its purchase.

The investment also reflects Cork Opera House's wider commitment to developing its music programme. Its current strategy prioritises supporting Cork musicians, the sustainable development of the in-house orchestra, commissioning new music, and expanding its presentation of classical and operatic repertoire.

Crucially, the Steinway will extend beyond the concert programme. Its presence will enable Cork Opera House to host more workshops, masterclasses, onstage rehearsals and recitals, creating opportunities for artists and audiences to engage with music in new ways.

The arrival of the Steinway therefore marks a new chapter in Cork Opera House's development as an artistic hub for music - a place not only to hear music, but to make it, shape it and bring it to life.

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