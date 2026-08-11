EDINBURGH 2026: Review: FAKE, Gilded Balloon Teviot

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After starting last year's festival with a show that really missed the mark, having Chris Cook’s FAKE as my first fringe show this year, felt like a true corrective experience. It is a fantastic, well-crafted hour that sets a high bar for the rest of the Fringe.

Cook is a genuine multi-talented artist. When he launches into a story, you immediately want to follow where it’s going. Framing the show around art forgery in a theatre festival feels completely spot on, especially in a time when people tape bananas to gallery walls and AI art is everywhere. He poses a simple question: what makes art, art? Is something art just because it’s pretty? Rather than giving a neat answer, he leaves the idea in the room for the audience to sit with and think about.

When he pauses the storytelling, he hits you with some genuinely insane tricks. The back-and-forth between the narrative and the magic works incredibly well. The magic doesn't feel like a cheap add-on; it fits the exact mood of the piece.

Could the show have dug a bit deeper into what actually gives art its value? Maybe. But within its lane, it is brilliant entertainment and comes thoroughly recommended. Cook completely holds the room from start to finish, keeping every single person locked in.

Fake is at Gilded Balloon Teviot (The Den) until 31 August

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