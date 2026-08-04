BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY MOON Ireland Tour Will Launch in Cork This September
Musicians Brian Fleming and Aisling Lyons join the seanchaí for a score of bodhrán, harp and concertina.
Storyteller, musician and modern-day seanchaí Aindrias de Staic will return with 'By the Light of the Silvery Moon', a live production that celebrates Ireland's storytelling tradition through music, folklore and theatre.
Aindrias has emerged as one of the leading voices in Ireland's current storytelling revival, with demand for his work reflected in a string of high-profile media appearances, including a standout appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show. One of the stories featured in his live performances - the tale of the sunken village beneath Liscannor Bay - has since taken on a life beyond the stage, inspiring a group of local surfers to make a documentary exploring the legend. Narrated by de Staic, the film went on to win Best Irish Language Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh, underlining the enduring power of these stories and their ability to inspire new work across different art forms.
Now embarking on his latest national tour, 'By the Light of the Silvery Moon' draws on the legacy of Ireland's great bards, including Raifteirí an File, Brian Merriman and Aindrias Mac Cruitín, bringing their influence into a performance that feels both deeply rooted, often irreverent and unmistakably current with today's folk revival.
With fiddle in hand, Aindrias leads audiences through a landscape shaped by myth, memory and the oral traditions of the west of Ireland. Stories of forgotten villages, travelling musicians, mischievous spirits and encounters with the otherworld unfold with wit, warmth and a performer whose connection to the seanchaí tradition has earned him acclaim across Ireland and beyond.
Joining him on stage are two of Ireland's most respected musicians: Brian Fleming on bodhrán, and Aisling Lyons on harp and concertina. Their live score is an integral part of the performance, creating an atmosphere that shifts effortlessly between exuberance and reflection, allowing each story to find its own rhythm and emotional depth.
Aindrias says “I am delighted to be back on the road with the bardic troupe of Ais & Brian. We have such craic in this show bouncing hearty rhythms into the stories and it's different every night”
Rather than presenting folklore as something preserved behind glass, 'By the Light of the Silvery Moon' treats these stories as living tradition - shared, performed and reimagined for contemporary audiences while remaining faithful to their origins.
Rich with music, humour and imagination, the production offers an evening that celebrates the enduring power of spoken storytelling and the cultural inheritance it continues to carry.
2026 Tour Dates
Thursday & Friday 3–4 September – Cork Arts Theatre
Sunday 6 September – Pavilion Theatre, Dublin
Saturday 19 September – Kilconly Community Centre, Co. Galway
Friday 25 September – Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre, Co. Mayo
Friday 16 October – The Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely
Monday 26 October – Killarney
Tuesday 27 October – Siamsa Tíre, Tralee
Friday 30 October – VISUAL Carlow
Thursday 19 November – Axis Ballymun, Co. Dublin
+ Further dates to be announced.
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