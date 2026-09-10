Photos: Briery Gap in Macroom Celebrates Launch of 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season

Briery Gap in Macroom celebrated the launch of its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, bringing artists, supporters and members of the local community together for an evening of music and celebration. Check out photos below!

The season launch marked the beginning of an exciting new programme at Briery Gap, with theatre, live music, comedy, film, family events and community performances planned throughout the coming months.

The evening featured special performances by acclaimed singer and actor Lisa Lambe and renowned traditional musician Cormac De Barra, giving guests a taste of the quality and variety that audiences can expect from the new season.

Briery Gap has become a major cultural hub for Macroom and the surrounding area since reopening following an extensive redevelopment funded by Cork County Council. The venue continues to provide an important space for arts, culture, entertainment and community activity in the region.

With Pat Carey as Director, Briery Gap’s 2026/27 programme brings together an ambitious mix of local talent and nationally and internationally recognised artists, with highlights including Chris Kent, Hermitage Green, Kíla, Hothouse Flowers, John Spillane, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Emma Langford and Oisín Leech, alongside theatre, film, family events and the annual Christmas pantomime.

Speaking at the season launch, Director Pat Carey said:

“It was wonderful to welcome so many people to Briery Gap last night to celebrate the launch of our new season. We’re hugely excited about what lies ahead and, most importantly, about continuing to provide a space where the community can come together and experience great live performance, film and culture.

“We’re very grateful for the continued support that makes this possible, including the significant investment and funding from Cork County Council. Briery Gap belongs at the heart of Macroom, and we look forward to welcoming audiences through the doors throughout the season.”

Photo Credit: John Beasley and Olivia Walsh



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Councillor Gobnait Moynihan speaking at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Briery Gap Director Pat Carey speaking at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Director Pat Carey speaking at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Briery Gap Director Pat Carey at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Noel O'Driscoll (Briery Gap Chairman of the Board), Niall Healy (Assistant Chief Executive Cork County Council), Councillor Gobnait Moynihan, Pat Carey (Briery Gap Director), and Briery Gap Board Members John Vaughan and Ian Mc Donagh at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured from left to right: Musician Lisa Lambe, Briery Gap Board Member Ian Mc Donagh, Noel O'Driscoll (Briery Gap Chairman of the Board), Pat Carey (Briery Gap Director), Councillor Gobnait Moynihan, Niall Healy (Assistant Chief Executive Cork County Council), and musician Cormac De Barra at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured from left to right: Musician Lisa Lambe, Briery Gap Board Member Ian Mc Donagh, Noel O'Driscoll (Briery Gap Chairman of the Board), Pat Carey (Briery Gap Director), Councillor Gobnait Moynihan, Niall Healy (Assistant Chief Executive Cork County Council), and musician Cormac De Barra at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Musicians Lisa Lambe and Cormac De Barra with Briery Gap Director Pat Carey (centre) at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Musician Cormac De Barra at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Musician Lisa Lambe at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Musicians Lisa Lambe and Cormac De Barra at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Musicians Lisa Lambe and Cormac De Barra with Briery Gap Director Pat Carey (centre) at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26; Pictured: Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch; Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm; Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season; its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama; folk; traditional and classical music; Irish country; tribute nights; conversation; film; a magician; and of course; the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/; Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Anne Marie McMahon of Coachford Players with Pat Carey (Briery Gap Director) and Noel O'Driscoll (Briery Gap Chairman of the Board) at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Noel O'Driscoll (Briery Gap Chairman of the Board) with Rita O'Brien at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured from right to left: Sheila O Leary (blue coat), Breda Murphy, and Senator Eileen Lynch at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured from left to right: Briery Gap Team members Lisa Liang, Magda Rzepecka, and Catriona Cox at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26; Pictured: Aindrias Moynihan TD at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch; Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm; Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season; its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama; folk; traditional and classical music; Irish country; tribute nights; conversation; film; a magician; and of course; the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/; Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Miriam Fitzgerald (left) and Eilis Mahon (right) at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Anne Marie Mc Mahon with Rita O'Brien (right) at the Briery Gap's Season Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Former Briery Gap Manager Ann Dunne (second from left), with Stephanie Shine and Emer O'Niell at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 At Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley



REPRO FREE 09/09/26 Pictured: Councillor Gobnait Moynihan with the staff of AIB in Macroom at Briery Gap's 2026 Autumn Programme Launch, Macroom. With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime! https://www.brierygap.ie/ Photographer: John Beasley